Before cantors and cantorial soloist enjoy their apples and honey on Rosh Hashanah, they often prepare their voices with tea and honey in the final weeks leading up to the demanding High Holy Days services. Other preparations may begin far in advance, sometimes as soon as the prior year’s High Holy Days are over.
Deb Rogers, cantorial soloist at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, Chuck Fink, cantorial soloist for Celebrating Jewish Life, a holiday subscription service, and Cantor Vladimir Lapin at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News about the physical, mental and spiritual preparation for the High Holy Days.
“Quite honestly, it begins the year before,” Rogers said. “Right after we finish, I like to do sort of a review to see how things went – what we liked, what we didn’t like, what we might want to do differently. Because when it’s fresh in the mind, that’s when you can think about those things.”
While cantors are often responsible for choosing and leading the music for the High Holy Days services, most do not work alone. They work alongside the rabbi to determine the themes and message of the services, as well as coordinate with other musicians whether that be a choir or an accompanist, she said.
[READ: Choirs rehearse and rehearse so congregants can enjoy High Holy Days]
Rogers also works with a voice teacher to help her make sure her music connects with congregants. She also gains tips for keeping her voice healthy, from not straining her voice to prevent illness and avoiding allergies.
“My goals are to sound good, of course, but the most important thing to me is to make that connection with the community,” she said. “Because if they’re not engaged, then I have not done my job.”
This physical preparation is also important for Fink, who along with providing music at Celebrating Jewish Life services, serves as his own accompanist and will also be leading youth and family services at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and services at Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson. Fink also performs throughout the year in the community, including as the resident musician for B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s weekly Kinder Shabbat.
While all these services may include the same traditional melodies, there is also the inclusion of contemporary songs to help congregants connect with the themes. As he begins to study the music and practice, Fink finds this as a way to also mentally and spiritually prepare.
“I can’t help but not get in the spirit and the mood already,” Fink said. “I’m looking at the music, I’m recalling it, and then what happens is I start to eat and breathe it, and wake up singing songs and go to bed singing songs, if only in my head.”
@newsforjewsohio Chuck Fink, cantorial soloist for Celebrating Jewish Life, a holiday subscription service, performs Shabbat and Rosh Hashanah songs for kids Sept. 8 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s weekly Kinder Shabbat. #roshhashanah #shabbat #songs #music #kids #holiday #cantor ♬ original sound - newsforjewsOHIO
Lapin also stressed the amount of collaboration and physical, mental and spiritual preparation that goes into these services.
In the month of Elul, leading up to the High Holy Days, he is focused on introspection, Cheshbon HaNefesh – or accounting of the soul, and expressing gratitude. Especially this year as Fairmount Temple holds its services at Severance Music Center following a fire in its sanctuary earlier this year, he expressed gratitude to those at the temple working hard to prepare for services.
As he prepares, Lapin begins to read books, listen to music and discover new music emerging from Jewish artists for inspiration and to introduce during services.
“My hope is that the music that we choose that is connected to the prayers is one that uplifts and connects and inspires and allows for all of the people who are there to pray to feel the magic in the holiness of these special days,” Lapin said.