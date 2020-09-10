Chicken Sausage-Apple Salad With Caraway Vinaigrette

It’s a tweaked recipe from Women’s Health Magazine.
Ingredients
1 teaspoon caraway seeds, crushed
½ teaspoon coriander seeds
3 tbsp. sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
Kosher salt and pepper
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
4 chicken sausages (about 12 oz), sliced into medium chunks
2 tbsp. olive oil
7-8 cherry tomatoes
1 Gala apple, finely chopped
6 cups mixed greens
Heat a small pan on medium, toast caraway and coriander seeds until fragrant, about 2 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, mustard, and tsp each salt and pepper. Mix in seeds, then onion; let sit 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil to a medium frying pan, add sausages and cherry tomatoes. Saute for 3-4 minutes
Toss onion mixture with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place greens and apple on a plate. Top with sauteed sausages, tomatoes and onion mixture. Mix everything just before serving.
Yields 4 servings
Alla is a Minnesota-based blogger, whose recipes have been tested =and published in the “Cooking with Yiddishe mama” blog.