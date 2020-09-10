Chicken Sausage-Apple Salad With Caraway Vinaigrette

It’s a tweaked recipe from Women’s Health Magazine.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon caraway seeds, crushed

½ teaspoon coriander seeds

3 tbsp. sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

Kosher salt and pepper

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

4 chicken sausages (about 12 oz), sliced into medium chunks

2 tbsp. olive oil

7-8 cherry tomatoes

1 Gala apple, finely chopped

6 cups mixed greens

Heat a small pan on medium, toast caraway and coriander seeds until fragrant, about 2 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, mustard, and tsp each salt and pepper. Mix in seeds, then onion; let sit 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil to a medium frying pan, add sausages and cherry tomatoes. Saute for 3-4 minutes

Toss onion mixture with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place greens and apple on a plate. Top with sauteed sausages, tomatoes and onion mixture. Mix everything just before serving.

Yields 4 servings

Alla is a Minnesota-based blogger, whose recipes have been tested  =and published in the “Cooking with Yiddishe mama” blog.

