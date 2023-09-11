With many synagogues only having a choir for High Holy Days, cantors and choir directors work closely together in the weeks and months leading up to the services to prepare the musical elements.
Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, Rabbi Scott Roland of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, and Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood told the Cleveland Jewish News who makes up their choirs and how they prepare for the holiest days in the Jewish calendar.
While B’nai Jeshurun does have a year-round children’s choir, Zamir, for first through sixth graders, it also has an adult choir that is only for the High Holy Days services. The adult choir, made up of mainly B’nai Jeshurun congregants, is directed by Mark Wolinsky and has welcomed a few new sopranos this year.
“I think people really appreciate having the choir set a musical tone for the service,” said Rosenbaum, who has been working full time with the choir during its rehearsals. “And it’s nice for me as well because the High Holy Days are a marathon. So, it gives me a chance that I can save my voice for some of the other pieces if the choir has pieces that they’re doing on their own. But we also work together on a lot of pieces as well.”
The choir began rehearsing once a week in mid-July and increased to biweekly in mid-August as they prepared for performances for Selichot, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. While there is some overlap in the music chosen for each service, Rosenbaum said “each service kind of has it’s own vibe, and so a lot of the music matches that.”
Shaarey Tikvah’s choir is a mix of congregants and paid professionals who perform each year for the High Holy Days, Roland said. Cantor Laura Berman chose the music and works with choir director Peter Clausen. Leading up to the services, the choir rehearsed biweekly in preparation.
“One of the things the choir does is it really connects us to our roots here at Shaarey Tikvah, to the generation of founders of the synagogue for whom especially this holiday choir music was beloved,” Roland said. “Hearing it on the holidays connects us to them and to their vision for our community.”
While some of the music is traditional for the High Holy Days, Berman has introduced new and modern music to serve the “dynamic” community and find a balance between change and innovation and honoring the past, he said.
With simultaneous services in its Beachwood location and the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, The Temple has two professional choirs for the High Holy Days, Sebo wrote in an email. She works with music director Bill Toler with one choir, while cantorial soloist Cheryl Eitman and music director Jonathan Moyer work with the other.
Most of the singers have sung at The Temple for over 20 years and are not Jewish, but “not only work diligently to master the Hebrew pronunciation but also demonstrate a level of reverence for our services that I find inspiring,” she wrote.
Given the experience of the choirs, they do not begin rehearsals until the week before Selichot, with then two, three-hour rehearsals to fine tine all the liturgy in the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services.
“It’s a lot of music to cover but these vocalists are the crème de la crème,” Sebo wrote. “Their musicianship and vocal skills elevate the worship experience and inspire our congregants at this most awesome and holy season.”