When it comes to preparing for the High Holy Days, that is not a new ask for four local delis and bakeries.
Amanda Kurland and Kenny Kurland, co-owners of Corky & Lenny’s in Woodmere; Jay Davis, vice president of operations at Davis Bakery and Delicatessen in Warrensville Heights and Woodmere; Gary Lebowitz and Alvie Markowitz, co-owners of Jack’s Deli and Restaurant in University Heights; and Akivah Cooperman and Paci Elbaum, partners at Milky Way in South Euclid, talked with the Cleveland Jewish News about different popular items for the High Holy Days, including apples, honey, matzo ball soup and brisket.
Corky & Lenny’s
Popular items for the High Holy Days at Corky & Lenny’s in Woodmere are the traditional favorites, co-owners Amanda and Kenny Kurland of Orange said.
This includes matzo ball soup, kreplach, brisket, chicken, kugels and gefilte fish, said Kenny Kurland, a congregant of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
The preparation for the holiday season starts four to five days in advance, he said.
Along with the traditional items, they prepare salads and vegetables as well.
“We’ll have some pastries and just all kinds of Jewish comfort food,” Kenny Kurland said.
People can either place their orders ahead of time or grab food out of the cases starting the day before. Corky & Lenny’s doesn’t do complete dinners anymore.
Davis Bakery
Davis Bakery has been in business for 84 years and Davis has been actively in the business for 18 years.
Preparing for the High Holy Days is not an easy task for a small business when the staffing stays the same, but there is a 400 to 500% increase in demand for products, said Davis, a resident of Moreland Hills.
“I think the main reason we get such a high boost is just tradition,” Davis said. “I think for generations people have gotten challahs for their Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur dinner from Davis Bakery.”
The 42 years at the Woodmere location and the history of the business helps prepare the company, he said.
“We have a lot of record keeping from years past, so as soon as the holidays end, we document our notes to try to prepare for the next year to see what we need to improve upon,” Davis said. “Then a few weeks prior to the holiday, we refer to those notes and see what raw materials we need to start building up.”
In terms of Rosh Hashanah, it is more of a bakery holiday, said Davis, who celebrated his bar mitzvah at Temple Emanu El in Orange.
Dessert with apples and honey and challah “steal the show” during that time, he said. They offer a la carte options for the dinners that they have had for a few years, he said.
For Yom Kippur, the popular items are fish and dairy trays, since that is a traditional meal American Jews eat, Davis said.
Special items that are only made for holidays include noodle kugels, honey nut strudel, honey cakes, old-fashioned apple coffee cakes and mandel bread.
For Yom Kippur, they cook their own gefilte fish in house, which is not something done year-round, Davis said.
“When the demand is there for the holiday, we want people to have a quality item at their dinner plate,” he said.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
When it comes to popular High Holy Day items at Jack’s Deli and Restaurant in University Heights, these items can be purchased and done year-round.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant is co-owned by Lebowitz and Markowitz, both congregants of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights.
“Everyday could be your holiday at Jack’s,” said Markowitz, a resident of Orange.
Instead of having a set dinner menu like they used to in the past, it is now a la carte options which includes appetizers, soup, entrees and side dishes.
Matzo ball soup is expected to sell the most out of all the a la carte options, the co-owners said.
“We are gonna sell 100 gallons of matzo ball soup,” Markowitz said.
“And hundreds and hundreds of matzah balls,” said Lebowitz, a resident of Orange.
Another popular item is brisket, which is expected to sell 25 to 30 pounds, Markowitz said.
The top appetizer they sell during the holidays is chopped liver, Lebowitz said.
The most popular side dishes are kugel and farfel, Lebowitz said.
“(Farfel is) a toasted barley,” he said. “We saute onions and mushrooms and we put it in with the toasted barely and then you put a broth over top of it and then you bake it.”
“It is tradition,” Lebowitz said. “This is traditional holiday food and we are always here to fill in the gaps for everybody.”
People can come in and grab what is left in the case or they can pre-order it to guarantee the product is there.
Milky Way
Preparing for the High Holy Days is attention to detail and comes with time partners, Cooperman and Elbaum said.
Before Milky Way, Cooperman and Elbaum owned the Bagel Shop. When Milky Way Pittsburgh was looking to expand to Cleveland, the partnership happened, Elbaum said.
The bagel shop aspect of the business is for breakfast and the morning. The rest of the day, it is a full-service cafe and bakery. Milky Way also partners with Preferred Kosher Catering in Beachwood for the meat selection, Elbaum said.
Milky Way has a specific menu for the High Holy Days that it puts out before the holidays. Catering takes care of prepared foods, but for Rosh Hashanah, the focus is primarily bakery, said Elbaum, congregant of Zichron Asher Zelig in University Heights.
For Yom Kippur, that will be a different story because people will be buying bagels and lox platters for break the fast, he said.
Popular bakery items include sourdough, round challah, raisin challah, honey cakes, cake platters, babka and cookies, the partners said.
“Even the themed cupcakes are always very popular,” said Cooperman, a congregant of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood.
The cupcakes for Rosh Hashanah are decorated as honey with bees and apples.
Along with having the brick and mortar, Milky Way products are available at Heinen’s at South Green and Cedar roads in University Heights.
Customers can order ahead via telephone, email, online or coming into the store.