Area synagogues are busy finalizing plans for High Holy Days services, but with the Delta variant becoming more prominent every day, they are waiting longer to release that information. Synagogues continue to explore in person, online and hybrid options.
The Cleveland Jewish News intends to publish a directory of High Holy Days plans for area synagogues as soon as possible.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Aug. 2 he will not reintroduce public health mandates like wearing masks and social distancing despite the increase in COVID-19 cases.
During the peak of COVID cases, DeWine encouraged those attending indoor events to wear masks and practice social distancing.
This is a developing story.