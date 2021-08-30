As some synagogues in Northeast Ohio cancel indoor High Holy Day services in response to the delta variant and a spike in COVID-19 cases, Jews who long to be together might wonder how to safely do so.
“With the High Holy Days approaching for the second time during the pandemic, a lot has changed,” Dr. Rebecca Lowenthal, a family medicine physician at MetroHealth, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in an Aug. 25 email. “More people are vaccinated, which is the best protection against getting sick from COVID. Yet even getting the vaccine does not protect people 100%. Many people have had COVID twice or have gotten sick from COVID while vaccinated.”
Lowenthal acknowledged a yearning to be gather.
“Families want to celebrate together since they were unable to last year,” she wrote. “ Each family must find the best fit for themselves. If everyone is vaccinated and has been masking and social distancing for the two weeks prior to getting together, the risk is low. However, in families where not everyone is vaccinated (either with children under the age of 12 or people who chose not to be vaccinated) or have not been consistently masking or social distancing, the risk increases. It is up to every family to decide what level of risk they are willing to take.”
Lowenthal and Dr. Shelly Senders, founder and CEO of Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid, both advise thinking intentionally about what makes sense prior to making decisions about how to behave during this season.
Senders, whose practice participates in clinical trials for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, said the full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of that vaccine Aug. 23 should allay fears among those who have hesitated to get the vaccine.
He also stressed that while the delta variant is a consideration, more information about the transmission route of COVID-19 is available today than it was a year ago – and that being outdoors provides a fair amount of protection, even when unmasked.
“We know that this vaccine is 95% effective,” Senders told the CJN Aug. 24. “This vaccine is actually a great vaccine, and it appears to be protective against the delta variant. … The challenge is that there is this whole group of people who are not vaccinated.”
Lowenthal addressed the question of vaccination as well – as families decide whom to invite to their table, and how many people.
“COVID is contagious before symptoms appear and the delta variant is contagious even sooner in the course of disease,” she wrote. “Don’t be afraid to ask if your guests or hosts are vaccinated, it’s your health we are talking about. People can make their own decisions about if they choose to be vaccinated, but you can take that into account if you want to sit at a table unmasked together. Limiting to a few guests lessens the risk, but that will not work for everyone. Again, it is up to individuals whether they want to join for a meal.”
Senders said that even with the delta variant, the fact that COVID-19 is spread by aerosolization rather than droplets means that being outdoors – even unmasked – provides protection against transmission of the disease because of the constant flow of air.
“I’m not recommending masking outdoors,” Senders said, even for outdoor services. “The likelihood of transmission outdoors is very, very small.”
When masking, which Senders recommends indoors, the most important part is to have a tight-fitting mask with little space around the edges, he said. He recommends women and children double-loop the ties of their masks for tighter fit.
“You don’t need an N-95 mask if it’s well fitting,” he said, adding that he would not advise people to unmask indoors in large crowds, such as for services or kiddush.
Lowenthal suggested using intention when deciding where to attend services as well.
“Some shuls are requiring that everyone be vaccinated to attend, others are requiring masks,” she wrote. “Since going to shul increases one’s exposure to a multitude of people, picking a place with the least risk is recommended.”
Overall, Senders said, “What I like to do is strike a balance.”