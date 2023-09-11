The High Holy Days are a time for religious celebration for many, but working in a synagogue brings months of preparation for staff members.
Preparation and planning for the holidays begins months in advance for the executive directors of local synagogues.
“In June, we start talking about what Sukkot will look like, what type of program we’re going to have and what kind of changes (will be made) for specific holidays,” Renee Delafranconi, executive director of Temple Emanu El in Orange, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The entire staff at Temple Emanu El is involved in making and executing the High Holy Days celebration plans, she said.
“We all are working together to do that,” Delafrancon said. “My education department takes up some of the programming, my creative director does all the marketing and my administrative assistant takes all the RSVPs. We’re a team. We work together on all of this.”
For Delafranconi and Temple Emanu El, the next part of the planning period comes at the beginning of July when an informational packet which is sent to congregants for the holidays is assembled.
“We give them information on how to livestream, if they are uncomfortable or coming in person, and we tell them how they can order additional tickets if they have family members from out of town coming in and information on child care,” she said. “We also give them the whole range of our family programs.”
A similar structure for planning around these holidays can be found at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike with planning beginning in July.
“Our staff gets together, usually in July, and we start to make our plans for the holidays,” Stuart Deicher, executive director of Park Synagogue, told the CJN. “We make sure everybody knows what their responsibilities are, everywhere from childcare to ushers. We make sure we print the tickets and we prepare our holiday booklet.”
With Park Synagogue’s two locations, planning and coordination is doubled during this time of year, but it still involves the entire staff.
“Everything starts from the top with our rabbis and our ritual director, religious school director, educational resources and arranging who’s at what location,” he said.
Deicher and the Park Synagouge staff set out to support the clergy during the time of the High Holy Days, which means scheduling and planning everything to the minute.
“Everything surrounding the holidays really supports the clergy,” he said. “We also follow up with our members who are involved in the services and go through the schedules so that they all coordinate with our children’s services all the way up through our main services.”
The weeks of planning help create a time of religious celebration for the congregation, where everything has blended seamlessly.
“We want to make sure everything comes together,” Deicher said.
Lydia Kacala is a freelance journalist.