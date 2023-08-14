Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will hold its High Holy Days services at Severance Music Center at 11001 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Services will take place in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall, while other services will be held in Reinberger Chamber Hall.
The Beachwood temple caught fire in April, making the Mandel Sanctuary and Bonda Chapel unable to be used because of the damage, and the building is in the restoration and cleaning process, Cantor Vladimir Lapin said.
“Severance is giving us an opportunity to create that warmth and the meaning and the love that has sustained Fairmont Temple for the last 170 years in a brand-new space,” Lapin said.
More services will be available with the space, including those for younger children and families. Dr. Airica Steed, president and CEO of Metro Health Systems, will be the guest speaker at the Milton & Ruth Stern and James A. Samuels Social Action Program on Yom Kippur.
All of the main services will be livestreamed. For more information about livestreaming, visit fairmounttemple.org or call the office at 216-464-1330.