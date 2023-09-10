Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will be creating new sacred spaces where communities will thrive during the High Holy Day season at Severance Music Center in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
The Beachwood temple will be using the center for its main High Holy Days – Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. It is unable to use its main sanctuary, chapel, auditorium or any main spaces due to fire damage from the electrical fire that happened in April, Cantor Vladimir Lapin told Cleveland Jewish News.
“(The fire) reminded us that at our core, what we’re about, our people and the relationships, the community,” Lapin said. “Severance is giving us an opportunity to create that warmth and the meaning and the love that has sustained Fairmont Temple for the last 170 years in a brand-new space.”
Restoration and cleaning continue with the plan to use the space for the winter and spring 2024 programs, he said.
With this new space, they will be able to reach all members of the community with different services, including those for newborns to 5-year-olds and young families, Lapin said.
Last year, they introduced a new prayer book for the adult community, and this year they are introducing the companion to that book for family services by Central Conference of American Rabbis.
These new prayer books are “dynamic, beautiful, contemporary but rooted in tradition pray books for families,” Lapin said. All the religious school students will receive the books as well which will be used during Rash Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
Along with having multiple services, they will also be highlighting their Anshe Chesed Temple Youth teen leaders who will be collaborating with the clergy on a family friendly outdoor tashlich ritual happening on Rosh Hashanah afternoon, he said. There will also be the annual Yom Kippur music meditation hour.
Dr. Airica Steed, president and CEO of Metro Health Systems, will be the speaker at the Milton & Ruth Stern and James A. Samuels Social Action Program on Yom Kippur. She will be leading a program inspiring those to learn about different ways people can support the community and act, Lapin said.
The process of picking Severance Music Center came from looking for a place to not just match the Mandel Sanctuary, but also offer a way to uplift services, secure and lend itself to seamless livestreaming, Lapin said. Along with the help of The Cleveland Orchestra President and CEO Andre’ Gremillet and temple member Dick Bogomolny, who is chair emeritus of the board of The Cleveland Orchestra.
“We believe that Severance is going to be a beautiful and memorable place for us to have these enriching services and launch us for the new year that’s coming up,” he said.
All the main services will be livestreamed.
“We learned from COVID that we can really pray anywhere,” Lapin said. “But now we have another opportunity, sadly because of the fire, but one that we are embracing, to make Severance as holy place as possible.”