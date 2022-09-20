In preparation for the High Holy Days marking the beginning of 5783, members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple had the chance to experience a sneak preview of some of the new melodies, poems and commentaries they’ll have access to as part of services.
Three clergy offered courses on the new mahzor which, “Mishkan HaNefesh,” translated as sanctuary of the soul. The courses introduced members of the Beachwood congregation to the two-volume set published by the Central Conference of American Rabbis in 2016.
Cantor Vladimir Lapin said other congregations were quick to adopt the new mahzor and that Fairmount Temple leadership waited because of its deep relationship with the previous series, titled “Gates of Repentance,” first published in 1978 and updated in the 1990s.
“For such a large congregation to go through a prayer book change, it’s like moving a large ship,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 9. “We wanted to make sure it was the right time for us to start using it.”
The Edelman/Borstein Prayer Book Fund paid for the two-volume set to go to each member of the congregation. All of the synagogue’s b’nai mitzvah students receive a copy of the mahzor as well.
Lapin became aware of the new series when he was a student cantor and served on the pilot team for it. This was when he was studying at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music.
Lapin said the editorial team for Mishkan HaNefesh commissioned composers to write 25 new pieces of music for the liturgy. They also included commentary and meditations. Poets represented include Americans Alden Solovy, Walt Whitman and Cynthia Zarin as well as Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai among others.
“We love to hear new music and introduce new music,” Lapin said. “But this doesn’t take away the traditional classic music that people are used to hearing for High Holy Days. A lot of that will remain and will continue to inspire. The idea is just to start introducing new pieces as well.”
There is a new setting of Avinu Malkheinu composed by contemporary composer and musician Josh Nelson, which Lapin described as “gorgeous, beautiful.”
He said that piece was sung at Fairmount Temple’s Selichot service Sept. 17.
The mahzor also offers the reader a panoply of poems, Lapin said, ranging from traditional to “more out there.”
“There’s wonderful creative settings that allow for lots of entryways for lots of different people in the way they pray,” Lapin said. “One of the great things that the editors of this prayer book did was they expanded the prayer book.
“If you’re a visual learner, they added artwork into the curriculum,” Lapin said, adding woodcuts that open each section were commissioned by New York City artist Joel Shapiro. “If you are a person who is challenged by G-d, they added poetry and liturgy that honors your viewpoint and challenges you. If you’re a person that comes from a more traditional Conservative or even Orthodox background, they brought back prayers that the Reform movement had taken away years ago with a previous prayer book. So what they did is, they basically created an open tent of a prayer book.”
Lapin said the mahzor allows many ways in.
“I’m so excited about this prayer book, because it allows for so many different pathways to connect.”
The lead editors in the series were Rabbi Edwin Goldberg of Chicago, Rabbi Janet Marder and Rabbi Sheldon Marder, both of San Francisco, and Rabbi Leon Morris of Israel.
“We’ve been going through the chaotic and horrific time of COVID,” Lapin said of Fairmount Temple. “We’ve been not together. And we have new clergy. We have lots of exciting new things that are happening at Fairmount Temple, and our leaders and our clergy team thought that this was the time to finally introduce this exciting and inclusive new prayer book for our community.”