More than 175 visitors from the Cleveland Jewish community came to Gross Schechter Day School’s inaugural High Holiday Shuk Sept. 11.
Attendees visited vendors and samples were handed out, orders were received and new connections were made in time for the upcoming Chagim.
Gross Schechter faculty member Oudi Singer built a sukkah in under two hours with the help of many Schechter students and parents. Several eighth-grade students were on hand to sell concessions, with proceeds going to their class Israel trip this spring.
Marcus Harris stands on a ladder as Jonah Kiwi, Oudi Singer and Steve Catino and Lielle Greller look on.
Submitted photo
Gabriel Mardakhayev enjoys cotton candy.
Submitted photo
Rabbi Yosef Heineman, left and Steven Perlin
Submitted photo
Lyla Levin and Oudi Singer work on a sukkah.
Submitted photo
Oudi Singer builds a sukkah as Avery and Lauren Milota look on.
Submitted photo
Gross Schechter Day School staff members Barbie Barnholtz, Janna Dorfman and Elana Perlin
Submitted photo
Jonah Kiwi, left, and Lielle Greller clip branches.
Submitted photo
Shoppers checking out the Bee Awesome honey table
Submitted photo
Sylvia Kramer, Linda Weiner and Tova Weiner
Submitted photo
Jennifer Kaplan, Mia Euton Goldstein
Submitted photo
Debbie Adato & Isabella Adato
Submitted photo
Sophie Brown and Meryl Kramer Brown looking at 3D printed mezzuzot from Yo-Stuff Judaica
Submitted photo
