More than 175 visitors from the Cleveland Jewish community came to Gross Schechter Day School’s inaugural High Holiday Shuk Sept. 11.

Attendees patronized vendors and samples were handed out, orders were received and new connections were made in time for the upcoming Chagim.

Gross Schechter faculty member Oudi Singer built a sukkah in under two hours with the help of many Schechter students and parents. Several eighth-grade students were on hand to sell concessions, with proceeds going to their class Israel trip this spring.

