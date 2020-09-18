Twenty-four Jewish organizations have released the toolkit, “Opening Your Virtual Gates: Making Online High Holiday Celebrations Accessible to All,” to help congregations ensure their High Holy Days services and related events are accessible.
The coalition is led by the disability nonprofit RespectAbility and includes Jewish Federations of North America, the Union for Reform Judaism, the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, Reconstructing Judaism and more than a dozen other organizations.
Anyone who wishes may download a copy from the RespectAbility website: respectability.org.
“RespectAbility is an outgrowth of the Jewish Funders Network Disability Inclusion Committee,” Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, CEO of RespectAbility, who is dyslexic, said in a news release. “It was born in Jewish values, that people with disabilities could participate fully and share their talent with the world, just like everyone else. I am pleased that even at this time of unprecedented disruption in the Jewish world, this guide will help to realize that vision for as many Jews as possible as they celebrate the High Holidays this year.”