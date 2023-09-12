Cleveland Hillel Foundation and Downtown Chabad have created an environment where college-age students and young professionals can celebrate the High Holy Days with other like-minded individuals.
Cleveland Hillel Foundation at 11303 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, works to create a space in which college students can join other people their age to celebrate their faith.
“We see students from a variety of schools coming to us,” Jared Isaacson, executive director of the Cleveland Hillel Foundation, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “All students are welcome to come into town and be part of those services that they want.”
The Hillel Foundation serves Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Cleveland State University, John Carroll University in University Heights and Baldwin Wallace University in Berea. It also has a separate High Holy Days program for students at Oberlin College.
For this year’s High Holy Days’ celebration, Hillel will host services for Rosh Hashanah and erev Rosh Hashanah, which will include meals.
“Some might also include an afternoon program on the first day, or even the second day, and some lunches on the holiday days as opposed to the evenings,” Isaacson said. “And then roughly the following week, we also do the same thing again at two different locations for Yom Kippur.”
Isaacson and the engagement team of staff members that go to college campuses and help students plan their “own personal Jewish community involvement plans,” at the Cleveland Hillel Foundation are always trying to find new and exciting ways to encourage young Jewish people to get involved, he said.
“That might be something as simple as finding some students to take ownership of different segments of the service,” Isaacson said. “The service leaders we hire will work with our students to help prepare them and that could be for reading Torah portions, maybe delivering a sermon or leading prayers.”
Downtown Chabad in Cleveland is another place where many young professionals gather to connect with other young Jewish people. People from all over downtown Cleveland participate in events and services hosted by the Chabad.
“We are going to be doing services that mostly target young professionals that live downtown on the west side, although we have some residents and other commuters that will be joining us,” Rabbi Yossi Freedman, co-director of Downtown Chabad, told the CJN.
Downtown Chabad will host a Rosh Hashanah dinner for young professionals and services. There will also be services for Yom Kippur and a breakfast at the end of the holidays.
Downtown Chabad does not have a committee designated to host events, so the planning rotates between staff members and event ideas often come from members of the Chabad, according to Freedman.
“It’s very organic,” he said. “You can get together at least once a month, sometimes more often, and they come up with ideas and if it’s possible, we do it.”
The community at the Downtown Chabad has been built up over 10 years and continues to grow as people bring their friends to events, he said.
“The community has been growing for over 10 years already and that has been the biggest driver, friends and a great time,” Freedman said. “We’ve built a very like-minded community.”
Lydia Kacala is a freelance journalist.