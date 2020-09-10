Irish Smoked Salmon Pate

Sometimes community cookbooks have quite good recipes and here’s one, which became my favorite.
Ingredients
4 ounces (125 gram) smoked salmon, chopped
Juice of ½ fresh lemon
1 tablespoon chopped onion
4 ounces (125 gram) cream cheese at room temperature
2 hard-cooked eggs
2 tablespoons heavy (whipping) cream
Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
In a blender or food processor, puree the smoked salmon until smooth. Add the lemon juice, onion, and cream cheese and process until smooth.
Add remaining ingredients and blend for 15 seconds. Scrape into a 2-cup ramekin and refrigerate at least 30 minutes, or until ready to serve.
Alla is a Minnesota-based blogger, whose recipes have been tested =and published in the “Cooking with Yiddishe mama” blog.