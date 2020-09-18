For the first time, the Jewish Broadcasting Service will televise Conservative, Orthodox and Reform services for the High Holy Days.
Earlier this year, Rabbi Marc Schneier, founding rabbi of the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., broke ground in the Orthodox world when he began televising Kabbalat Shabbat services on JBS prior to the formal start of Shabbat. This was the first time an Orthodox synagogue had televised any service, according to a news release.
The Kabbalat Shabbat services proved so successful and popular among JBS viewers, Schneier now pre-records Shabbat services with Cantor Netanel Hershtik and the Hampton Synagogue choir led by maestro Izchak Haimov, the release said. Similarly for the High Holy Days, JBS will be televising pre-recorded services from the Hampton Synagogue.
Services will also be televised from Sinai Temple, a Conservative synagogue in Los Angeles, led by Rabbi David Wolpe, and Central Synagogue, a Reform temple in Manhattan, N.Y., led by Rabbi Angela Buchdahl.
“Whichever style of service is meaningful to our viewers, they will find it on JBS,” JBS President Rabbi Mark S. Golub said in the release. “This is especially important this year during COVID-19 when most people are unable to attend a synagogue in person. And it is most important to those who are elderly or ill and would have no other way to be part of the Jewish community on the High Holidays.”
To view a complete schedule, visit jbstv.org.
JBS is available on Spectrum Channels 366 and 1366, as well as on select streaming devices.