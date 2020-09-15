Jewish Life Television will televise High Holy Days services.
Erev Rosh Hashanah, Rosh Hashanah Day 1 and Day 2, Kol Nidre and Yom Kippur services will be led by Rabbi Mark Blazer, Cantor Herschel Fox, Dr. Noreen Green from the Los Angeles Jewish Community Chorale, musician Craig Taubman and other.
Composer Josh Nelson will curate and lead Unwritten, a new prayer experience for erev Rosh Hashanah and Kol Nidre, according to a news release.
To see a complete schedule, visit jltv.tv.
JLTV is available on Spectrum Channel 384 and on DirecTV Channel 325.