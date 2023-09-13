With more cooking to do and people to feed during the High Holy Days, it may take a financial toll on families already struggling to make ends meet.
Sarah Alevsky, executive director of Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid, and Dahlen Firestone, program coordinator at Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights, discussed how their organizations are providing families with food assistance during the High Holy Days.
“On holidays we try to give holiday foods,” Alevsky told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Apples, locally sourced honey, round challah, carrots and additionally chicken or meat.”
In addition to food items, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry offers ritual objects like Jewish calendars and Yizkor candles, and arranges programs like the blowing of the shofar at senior buildings on Rosh Hashanah, she said.
“We nourish bodies and souls,” Alevsky said. “It’s important to us to provide not only food, but also a way to connect to our Jewish culture.”
Most of these are items not provided by its partners, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Hunger Network, so the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry must fund raise for them, she said.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry serves close to 6,000 people monthly, Alevsky said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry saw service needs increase by over 25%, and they have remained at that level, she said.
Firestone attributed the increase in food insecurity to a rise in food prices in conjunction with a decrease in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program eligible households when emergency allotments from the pandemic ended in March 2023 in Ohio.
“We are seeing a lot more of the middle class reaching out for help, and we don’t ever send anybody away,” Firestone told the CJN.
The Cleveland Chesed Center, a joint project between the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and private philanthropists in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, serves clients with a household income under 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, according to its website.
It typically receives an influx of people in need during the High Holy Days due to more cooking and more people to feed, Firestone said.
“Some people won’t reach out until the last minute because they’re embarrassed, but it’s a time when people are having lots of family together and it’s a big expense,” she said.
In addition to its regular distribution, the Cleveland Chesed Center offers holiday items including roasts, grape juice, dates, pie shells and gefilte fish during the High Holy Days.
“We purchase additional food that will enhance the holidays,” Firestone said.
Both the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry and the Cleveland Chesed Center urge the community to ask for help when needed.
“Kol dichfin yeitei v’yeichol,” Alevsky said. “All those who are hungry, let them come and eat is Kosher Food Pantry’s approach.”