The kosher butchers and kosher marker in the Cleveland area are preparing meat and making sure shelves are stocked for the High Holy Days with beef, brisket and chicken.
Boris Mikhli, owner of Boris’ Kosher Meats in University Heights; Dovid Schwartz, meat manager/head butcher at The Grove Kosher Market in South Euclid; and Tibor Rosenberg, founder and former owner of Tibor’s Kosher Meats in University Heights, are all preparing for the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with different options and cuts of meat.
They spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News ahead of the High Holy Days, which start at sundown Sept. 15.
Boris’ Kosher Meats
When it comes to High Holy Days, Mikhli said he makes sure the cases are full for customers.
“I’m prepared all the time, just waiting for customers to come here,” said Mikhli, a Beachwood resident who came to America from Ukraine in 1974.
Mikhli bought the location space from a business closing 40 years ago.
“You build it and they will come,” he said.
Beef is the most popular item, and then chicken, said Mikhli, a congregant of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood.
Mikhli also started having cold cuts provided when he started prepping them with ground beef he was making for nursing homes, he said.
The business had to “reinvent itself” so this is when Mikhli started offering hog dogs, salami, bologna and jerky. He also makes pastrami and smoked brisket, which is made fresh every week, he said.
Mikhli has learned that days before the holidays he needs more meat, merchandise and groceries.
“What I’m trying to do is please the customers and along the way, I’ll make sure they have enough meat,” Mikhli said.
Customers can order ahead or come in and see what is available, but most orders are placed via email.
The Grove Kosher Market
When it comes to meat selection, The Grove Kosher Market has items on the higher end and typical everyday items.
There are two grades of meat – imported and American.
Imported meats are more affordable for people who have large families or are the “average income,” Schwartz said.
The American meat is usually on the higher end and there are two types – USDA Choice and prime beef, he said.
When it comes to the holidays, a traditional item is brisket, Schwartz said.
“We have two types of brisket,” he said. “We have first-cut brisket and we have a second-cut brisket.”
The second-cut brisket is moister and juicier, but does have a little fatter, he said. Those who do not want the fat inside the meat usually get the first cut.
Pickled beef, which is offered as pickled pastrami and pickled corned beef, is another popular item, Schwartz said. Just like the brisket, there are two different types of corned beef, which are also first cut and second cut.
Another popular item is a rib roast, which is like a rib steak, but it is 5 or 6 pounds cut off the bone, he said.
“In general, people just like roasts,” Schwartz said. “Those are our most popular.”
Beef tongue, pickled and non-pickled, is also popular, he said.
On the higher and more expensive end, bone in short ribs is a very popular item for the holiday due to it being high quality, Schwartz said.
Ground beef is a traditional item because of its uses in different dishes such as meatballs and stuffed cabbage, he said.
Along with beef, The Grove has “every type of chicken imaginable,” which includes skinless chicken, cutlets and stir fry chicken, he said.
Tibor’s Kosher Meats
This year for High Holy Days, there will be more items than usual, Rosenberg said.
They have hired a guy from the very Orthodox community in New York to come in, said Rosenberg, a congregant of Green Road Synagogue.
“He knows more for the clientele that we are dealing with now because this community became more Orthodox than it was 20 years ago,” said Rosenberg, a resident of Beachwood who came to America from Czechoslovakia 50 years ago.
Tibor’s has expanded the menu in poultry and beef, including smoking brisket on the grill, which is new, he said.
“We would like to sell more brisket,” Rosenberg said. “We sell gefilte fish, we sell chopped liver for the holidays … We carry a bunch of stuff from Unger’s (Kosher Bakery and Food).”
The balaboosta, Yiddish term for perfect homemaker, used to make their own gefilte fish, but it is a bigger thing to prepare it, so they come buy it frozen or cooked, he said.
With the expanded menu, it is in regard to the younger people who all work, who are busy with their children who want stuff prepared for them, he said.
The popular items are basically the same each holiday.
“It’s always poultry and brisket,” he said. “People don’t change much.”
Other popular items include kreplach and kishka, Rosenberg said.
They see people who only come and shop at Tibor’s because of the tradition and holiday, he said.
People can place their orders ahead of time, as Rosenberg said, “You don’t come hungry to a butcher store,” because you will go home with too much.