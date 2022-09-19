Many people learn and communicate differently, so it is important for local organizations to help those who have disabilities celebrate the High Holy Days in ways that are understandable and comfortable for them. Three local organizations are giving members and their families the tools they need to celebrate.
Sarah Cooperman, program coordinator at Yachad Cleveland in University Heights; Ilana Hoffer, executive director and cofounder of Milestones Autism Resources in Warrensville Heights; and Rabbi Yosef Peysin, director of youth engagement at Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, weighed in on how they are helping their members celebrate the High Holy Days.
“Yachad is dedicated to enriching the lives of Jewish individuals with disabilities and their families by enhancing their communal participation and their connection to Judaism through social and educational programs and support services,” Cooperman said.
During the High Holy Days, Yachad hosts festive events, community parties and educational sessions to get everyone in the holiday spirit, she said. It recently began delivering at-home holiday kits and offering virtual holiday celebrations via Zoom.
For Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days, Yachad distributes Tishrei packets, which include activities, recipes and educational materials about the holidays, she said. This year, it is also looking forward to an apple picking outing at an orchard.
Some participants find deep meaning in giving back to the community, so Yachad works to give them opportunities to be involved in community service initiatives, she said.
Cooperman said that people connect to their faith in ways and that those who have disabilities are no different.
“We as a community need to strive to make sure that if someone has a particular way they’d like to be connected to their faith, their disabilities should not restrict them from that,” she stated.
The mission of Milestones is to be there for autistic individuals, their family members and the professionals who serve them all along the age span, Hoffer said.
“Our focus is on educating and coaching and connecting them to trusted resources,” she said.
Hoffer said Milestones gives autistic individuals and their loved ones the tools and resources they need to forge what is most important for them and their families.
“We encourage families to be a part and engage with the community and, certainly, one’s religious community is a really important factor in quality of life,” she said. “We have worked with many families in the Jewish community to help them reach their own personal milestones, to have a bar/bat mitzvah, to participate in services, to participate in Jewish camping. So, in that way, we’re helping families.”
Milestones is an organization that people contact for information and resources, and to plan for their own goals, she explained. Some of these goals may be working in the community, pursuing higher education, and living in the community, she said.
“I think what’s great about being connected to faith is there’s a built in routine and, specifically for families who are following the Jewish calendar, who are celebrating the holidays, they have their own personal traditions, as well as the traditions of their synagogues or the larger Jewish community,” Hoffer said.
Helping autistic individuals participate in those traditions enriches their lives and helps them to be connected beyond their families, she said.
“It helps to forge relationships with members of the synagogue community and members of the Jewish community,” she said. “I think what’s really important for us at Milestones is we never want families to feel isolated and that’s often a common challenge for families who have children who learn differently, children who have developmental disabilities, or who are autistic, that the family or the individual feels isolated.”
Hoffer said helping people engage with their synagogue communities or the larger Jewish community is a really important step to addressing that isolation.
She recommended that families prepare their children for High Holy Day services and set their expectations in regards to time by using a list of what events to expect and when. For children who have auditory sensitivity, families may want to prepare them for the blowing of the shofar.
“Friendship Circle is an organization that connects individuals with disabilities and teen volunteers to provide friendship, connection to the Jewish community and support for people with disabilities and their families,” Peysin said.
As the High Holy Days approach, Friendship Circle has ongoing events to prepare, he said.
“In the weeks leading up at our programs, we do activities related to the Jewish holidays,” he said.
During Sukkot, the Friendship Circle’s after-school care program provides activities for the children that relate to the holiday, Peysin said.
“In our programs on Sept. 18, that is our last program before Rosh Hashanah, we do preparations for Rosh Hashanah for our program for children, which is that Sunday circle,” he said. “Our program for teens, it’s called TC, and there we have preparation activities for Rosh Hashanah.”
Members most enjoy activities that relate to connections with others, he said.
“Our mission is to provide friendship and connection,” Peysin said. “We define friendship as shared, positive interactions.”