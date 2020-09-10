Mushroom, Tomato and Quinoa Salad

Ingredients
24 baby bella mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 ½ teaspoons salt
Balsamic Shallot Dressing
¼ cup olive oil
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1 ½ teaspoon salt
3-4 cloves garlic, minced
2 shallots, thinly sliced
Assembly
1 ½ cups raw quinoa, cooked according to a package directions
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
Preheat oven to 425 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place mushrooms, oil and salt on a baking sheet , toss to combine. Roast for about 45 minutes, until browned (I roasted for about 20 minutes)
Prepare balsamic shallot dressing. Combine all ingredients except shallots in a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Add shallots and marinate for 15 minutes, up to overnight.
Place quinoa, tomato, roasted mushrooms and dressing into a large bowl. Stir to combine.
Recipe comes from “More real life kosher cooking” by Miriam Pascal
Yields 6 servings
Alla is a Minnesota-based blogger, whose recipes have been tested =and published in the “Cooking with Yiddishe mama” blog.