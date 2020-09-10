Mushroom, Tomato and Quinoa Salad

Ingredients

24 baby bella mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ teaspoons salt

Balsamic Shallot Dressing

¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 ½ teaspoon salt

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

2 shallots, thinly sliced

Assembly

1 ½ cups raw quinoa, cooked according to a package directions

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

Preheat oven to 425 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place mushrooms, oil and salt on a baking sheet , toss to combine. Roast for about 45 minutes, until browned (I roasted for about 20 minutes)

Prepare balsamic shallot dressing. Combine all ingredients except shallots in a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Add shallots and marinate for 15 minutes, up to overnight.

Place quinoa, tomato, roasted mushrooms and dressing into a large bowl. Stir to combine.

Recipe comes from “More real life kosher cooking” by Miriam Pascal

Yields 6 servings

Alla is a Minnesota-based blogger, whose recipes have been tested  =and published in the “Cooking with Yiddishe mama” blog.

