The High Holy Days are a time for all Jewish families to come together and connect with their faith. During these days, it’s important to remember to include people with disabilities into the High Holy Days services.
Rabbi Yosef Peysin, director of youth engagement at Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike and Rochel Kaltmann, volunteer and program coordinator for Friendship Circle Columbus in New Albany, shared ways to make sure these holidays are inclusive for all Jews.
“The activities that would lend themselves and be most conducive for a positive, meaningful interaction have a lot to do with how those activities are done and more specifically, who they’re done with,” Peysin said.
“There’s the setting as well as the people as well as the activity – each one will affect the other. In terms of the actual activities, by and large the tangible mitzvahs, those tend to be very meaningful, such as eating one of the foods we have, like the apple and the honey, or hearing the shofar. Those tangible mitzvot are perhaps the easiest, the closest to relate to.”
Sometimes, a little support is all people with disabilities require to feel included in services. Peysin shared the example of a participant with disabilities who began attending shul with some of the friends he met through Friendship Circle and was invited to lift the Torah. His friends convinced him he would be able to complete this part of the service.
“He was hesitant, but with encouragement and with support, he did it, and now he feels like he’s a star at the synagogue,” said Peyson, adding it was done in the main synagogue with everyone else and not necessarily a special service, though that is often a good approach. “In such an environment, the entire community becomes uplifted and enriched when we’re able to integrate all parts of our community in joining together in one faith.”
Kaltmann said Friendship Circle Columbus wants people with disabilities and their families to have a joyful High Holy Days experience, just like anyone else.
“We believe – and the way we make our services – is that everything is 100% accommodating and inclusive and having people of all abilities in mind,” Kaltmann said. “Every single aspect of our service, whether it’s the moment they walk in, having our ushers and security team know that they may need assistance finding a spot for services where they’re comfortable. We also have a buddy system, where if somebody who wants to join services but might feel like they need extra assistance, that support – maybe (to) explain what’s going on when there’s a prayer, or let them know when the shofar is about to be blown – we will pair them up with a service buddy.”
She said they’re also aware that some people may be sensitive to the noise from the shofar, and there is a special spot where it can still be heard, but won’t be as loud. The organization also offers a special shortened service incorporating fun Rosh Hashanah activities, as well as stories and prayers in English so people of all abilities are able to understand what is happening in the service and connect with their faith.
“We’re really just planning our service for the whole community with people with special needs in mind so that they feel 100% comfortable throughout the entire service,” Kaltmann said.
Ed Carroll is freelance journalist from Cleveland.