As the Jewish community prepares for the High Holy Days, congregations and religious organizations prepare for the return of large groups to their halls and sanctuaries following the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced numbers of in-person worshippers over the last few years.
With the larger crowds, religious institutions turn their attention to event planning – and all of the security concerns that may come with it. Ahead of these celebrations and commemorations, Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin, Cleveland Heights Police Chief Christopher Britton and University Heights Lt. Todd Kinley shared what their forces are doing to protect their communities during the High Holy Days.
According to the 2011 Greater Cleveland Jewish Population Study conducted by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Beachwood, Cleveland Heights and University Heights all have a significant amount of Jewish residents. At the time of that survey, Beachwood reported 10,700 Jews, making up 13% of all the Jewish people in Greater Cleveland. Cleveland Heights and Univesity Heights are part of The Heights geographical area, which reported 22,200 Jews in the area, or 27% of all Jewish people in Greater Cleveland. The Heights also includes Shaker Heights.
“Our officers, in general, are acutely aware of the concerns of the Jewish community and sensitive to them,” McLaughlin told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We historically have and will continue to provide extra attention to Jewish facilities and the increased pedestrian traffic concerns that accompany observance of the High Holy Days.”
McLaughlin said the Beachwood Police Department receives a list of requests for officers from each religious facility for the holidays. Schedules are then sent out to all of the officers, and they respond with dates and times that they are able to work. The Jewish Federation of Cleveland also assists facilities with security, McLaughlin explained.
“The captain or officer in charge will also advise patrol to increase patrols around the facilities during the holidays,” she said. “We are in routine contact with Jim Hartnett and Jeff Robertson from the Federation. I receive weekly reports from Jim Hartnett and forward these to the field.”
As for the Cleveland Heights Police Department, Britton said they’ll do what they’ve done in the past – supporting the community with extra patrols, making sure the police force is visible and providing security at religious institutions throughout the community.
“We’ve done this for the 28 years I’ve been on the force, working with the community to provide additional security and resources so the holiday is observed safely and without concern,” Britton said. “As with any holiday, we’ve always had a high community standard of engaging with religious groups and maintaining open lines of communication. It is important for law enforcement to work with these groups to exchange ideas and make sure everyone can safely celebrate.”
Both McLaughlin and Britton said religious institutions should connect with law enforcement ahead of time. Additionally, they stressed that remaining aware of your surroundings is key to staying safe, holidays or not.
“With any type of gathering, you should always be vigilant to what is going on,” Britton said. “If you see something, say something. If there is anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, contact police so we can investigate immediately.”
McLaughlin said, “If you are walking, stay with a group or in pairs. Be contentious when walking in the roadways, or when crossing the streets, use crosswalks. In emergency situations, use a cell phone to contact police or the fire department, or locate an individual that can call for you in a timely manner.”
Kinley said the University Heights Police Department will beef up patrols.
“The University Heights Police will have increased patrols and visibility at all Jewish institutions during the High Holidays, just as we always have historically,” he wrote the CJN in a Sept. 20 email. “There will be an increase in both uniform and unmarked patrols in the area. Some of the institutions have elected to hire officers on an off-duty basis to provide additional security for their facilities as well.
“The University Heights Police Department understands the concerns of the Jewish community and takes them very seriously and will diligently be on the lookout for anything/anyone that may be concerning or out of the ordinary,” Kinley wrote. “Our officers are well aware of incidents that have taken place at other Jewish facilities and in other communities in the past and will be doing everything in their power to ensure that our community remains safe. We ask that if anybody who sees something that does not seem normal, to call us immediately so that we may investigate. Understanding that there may be restrictions in place within the Orthodox community with regards to the use of phones, we still encourage people to contact us in case of emergency any way possible, as soon as possible.”