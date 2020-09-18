In preparation for the High Holy Days and knowing worshipers wouldn’t be gathering at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the temple made sure congregants had an opportunity to borrow prayer books to follow along with the virtual service, and participate in the temple’s annual food drive. Fairmount Temple members Mindy Davidson, left, and Sheilah Orkin hosted a curbside pickup for members to borrow a prayer book and drop off donations for local hunger centers, or pick up a bag to fill and bring back later. | Submitted photo