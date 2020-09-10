Quick Spicy Chickpea Flatbreads

Dough
6 tablespoons butter or kosher margarine, room temperature, cubed
150 ml boiled water
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup chickpea flour
Vegetable oil for frying
Chicken Filling
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 medium garlic cloves
½ teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon curry powder
cayenne pepper for sprinkling
9 oz chicken, roasted (roasted chicken leftovers are welcome)
For the filling, coat the bottom of the pan with oil. Heat the pan on medium-high heat until the oil is shimmering. Add the onion and stir to coat the onions with the oil. Spread the onions out evenly over the pan, sprinkle with salt, and let cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic, spices, and sprinkle with cayenne pepper to taste. Stir everything and saute for one minute.
Remove from the heat and give a couple of minutes to cool.
Place chicken and onion mixture into a bowl of food processor and process until small bits.
The filling might be done in advance and kept in the refrigerator in an airtight container.
For the dough, place butter, salt, and garlic powder into a large mixing bowl. Pour boiled water and mix until butter is melted. In a medium bowl mix flours and add to wet mixture. Knead the dough by hand, incorporating all flour.
Sprinkle the 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour in a mound on your working space. Transfer the dough and knead a bit more.
Divide the dough and filling into six equal pieces; form each dough piece into a ball.
In the meantime, place a large skillet (9-inch) on the stove top and preheat it over medium heat.
Working with one piece of dough at a time, roll it into a rough circle or oval about 3-inch in diameter, using more flour if necessary. Place 1 part of the filling in the center. Pinch the edges of the dough over the filling. Turn the flatbread over, and gently press down again on the bottom. This will push the filling out into the edges of the bread; using rolling pin roll out bread to around 5-6 inches in diameter. Repeat with the other 5 balls.
Fry with little oil the flat-breads in the skillet or on the griddle. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on one side, or until golden brown, then flip and cook the second side for another 2 minutes. Transfer the flatbreads from the pan to a rack to cool slightly before serving.
Serve immediately with salads, salsa, dips, veggies, and even fruits. Store flat-breads, well wrapped, in the refrigerator for a couple of days.
Makes 6 5-6-inch flat-breads
Alla is a Minnesota-based blogger, whose recipes have been tested =and published in the “Cooking with Yiddishe mama” blog.