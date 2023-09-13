During High Holy Days services, congregants listen to the messages and themes prepared by the rabbis in their sermons. But in the lead-up, rabbis are working hard behind the scenes to prepare themselves and the synagogue spiritually and practically for the higher-intensity services.
Rabbis Binyamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, Rachel Brown of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland and Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights told the Cleveland Jewish News what goes into this preparation.
“There’s preparation of the shul, there’s preparation as a person and then preparation in terms of the actual sermons,” Blau said. “(The sermon) comes much closer in time to the High Holy Days so I know what the issue of the day is really most critical that needs to be addressed.”
As the month of Elul calls for introspection leading up to Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Blau said he models the reflection as he prepares the shul for the High Holy Days.
“There’s the personal introspection that I think everyone goes through, but you have to model,” he said. “I can’t ask people to do something I’m not doing for myself. That’s a process I’m going through in terms of my own preparation.”
When it comes to the message of the sermon, Brown also takes an approach of serving as a model for the community.
“Typically, preparation for the High Holy Days begins right after Shavuot, and at that point I start thinking about sermons,” she said. “I start thinking about what I want to say, what message can I share that will be inspiring and good for people to hear – and that includes me. What message do I need to hear? Because I don’t say anything that I don’t need to hear myself.”
Given the high attendance at High Holy Days services, she also said it serves as an opportunity to really showcase what the congregation has to offer.
“This is our chance to really shine and show people who we are,” Brown said. “So that those who are already involved with the temple can feel very proud of ourselves, but also so that we can showcase ourselves for people who are searching for a congregation or a community to join.”
For Eisenberg, the sounding of the shofar during Elul helps him prepare his soul as well as gives him practice for the High Holy Days services.
“At every worship service in the month of Elul, we sound the shofar because it is to awaken you from your spiritual slumber,” he said. “We sound the shofar on Rosh Hashanah morning after the Torah service, and that’s typically what congregations and what Jews do. However, during the whole month of Elul, we sound the shofar to prepare people to begin thinking about repentance and prayer and charity.”
While the shofar helps people to begin to think about these themes, the sermon is when those must really hit home, he said. A powerful sermon is also one that is not prepared too far in advance, but touches on relevant things happening today to connect the meaning to congregants.
“I’m always thinking about how the sermons might take shape, but I don’t do any serious writing until right about now,” Eisenberg said. “Because quite often things happen in the world and then you have to rip up the sermon because something big happened.”