The Secure Community Network continued its “Welcoming the Community Home, Safely: High Holidays Safety & Security Webinar Series” with its “Firearms & The Faithful” installment that touched on the presence of firearms in worship and organizational spaces as part of security plans on Aug. 12 via Zoom.
SCN, the official homeland security and safety initiative of the Jewish community of North America, was founded in 2004 by the Jewish Federations of North America.
Moderated by SCN’s director and CEO Michael Masters, the event featured a report delivered by Brad Orsini, SCN’s senior national security adviser, that focused on firearm protection use in congregations and Jewish organizations, as well as a panel discussion featuring Orsini; Susan Manheimer, interim chief of the San Leandro Police Department in San Leandro, Calif.; Grant Mendenhall, regional security adviser for the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis; and Gary Sikorski, sector liaison of the Michigan Infrastructure Coordinating Committee and the director of community-wide security at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.
“While the pandemic has changed so much in our lives, disrupting our interactions and forcing us to close many of our facilities, it hasn’t stopped those who hate us or wish us harm,” Masters said. “This means, as our organizations do make decisions to reopen or figure out how to be open, whether online or in-person, we need to be even more committed to safety and security. Through the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in hate and antisemitism, both online and manifesting itself in physical aggression towards our community – assaults and harassment. We can’t stress enough that safety and security need to be a focus as we consider how to reopen.”
As Orsini went through a PowerPoint presentation based on SCN’s “Firearms and the Faithful: Approaches to Armed Security in Jewish Communities” released in January 2020, he focused on a few key goals – understanding the difference between safety and security, having good situational awareness, having a holistic layered security approach, having visible deterrence, and being prepared to mitigate the threat until law enforcement can arrive. The presentation also focused on different levels of armed security, ranging from hired help, plainclothes officers or off-duty cops/security, or having congregants arrive at services armed.
“As we’re deciding whether or not to make that decision to have armed security, as we’re discussing it, there are so many questions you should be asking,” he said. “Should we hire armed security? If so, who? Who is qualified to give this protection? Will the presence of a firearm divide our community or our shul? These are the questions that we need to talk through.”
Orsini said one of the biggest questions SCN gets daily circles back to the congregant aspect: should we encourage congregants to arm themselves, or should we ban firearms?
“These are questions we need to talk through in our safety and security committees to have a good measure of what our congregation, organization and congregants can tolerate,” he said. “Our primary recommendation, bottom line, is to have and hire that armed security, employing that off-duty or on-duty officer who maintains that certification and training. Law enforcement, without a doubt, is best situationally prepared to handle any kind of threat. Plain and simple.”
But, armed security is only part of the plan, Orsini said. Congregations and organizations should also include several decision-makers and stakeholders in these conversations, including staff members, rabbis, directors, presidents and your local federation’s security director. Be sure to also think about the perception of armed security, as there is a chance it will not be readily accepted. Other points Orsini touched on include: knowing the law, discussing if all stakeholders are prepared to potentially use force, letting law enforcement in on your plans, and how to respond in the event things can go wrong.
“Security in the Jewish community is no longer a luxury,” Orsini added. “It should be a line item in the budget.”
The panel discussion took questions from viewers as well as questions already prepared by SCN, and included topics on prevention, transparency within congregations and insurance companies especially if institutions allow armed congregants and engagement with local law enforcement.
“Make friends before a crisis,” Mendenhall said of coordination with local law enforcement and synagogue security plans. “There is no substitute for prior coordination with law enforcement. ... It is also very significant for your law enforcement partners to be familiar with what your facility looks like. So, you know each other and have that level of understanding and trust, but also understand how each other is going to respond if the bad day comes.”
Manheimer added those discussions with law enforcement should be had as soon as possible, if not immediately.
“I would hope that we are congregations don’t wait for their police department to come to us,” she said. “That is something every responsible congregation needs to have a liaison with the department - every single one, no matter how large or if you’re just a Jewish preschool. Know who your beat officer is or your lieutenant, area commander, and get that first discussion.”
But security shouldn’t just be obvious or just covert, Sikorski said.
“I’m a big advocate for talking about security, and it’s important to talk about it and demonstrate it,” he said. “But make it a mixture of obvious and covert security. If you have some covert security, bad guys often think that anyone that is there paying attention and looking around can be perceived as security and can be a force multiplier to keep people guessing. ... We’re not doing security theater, but again, we don’t want to show all of our cards.”
The “Firearms & The Faithful” seminar was one of six seminars conducted by SCN, including “High Holidays in the Ongoing COVID Environment: How to Secure Outdoor Prayer Services and Programming” on Aug. 5; “Cyber Preparedness for the High Holidays” on Aug. 19; “Creating Security & A Feeling For All: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Considerations for High Holiday Security” on Aug. 26; “Personal Safety for Lay & Professional Leadership During High Holidays” on Aug. 31; and “Committing to Action: A Training on Situational Awareness & Countering Active Threats.” All of the materials from these presentations can be found at securecommunitynetwork.org/high-holidays.