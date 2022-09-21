Senior care facilities throughout the area are gearing up for the High Holy Days with plans to help their residents celebrate.
Kirsten Saunders, life enrichment director at Anthology Senior Living in Mayfield Heights, and Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park in Beachwood, discussed the activities they have lined up for their residents as the High Holy Days approach.
“On Sunday the 25th, erev, we’re going to make challah and we have the residents come and we cheat a little bit – we get our challah dough from Unger’s – but we let them roll it out and make their circle pan,” Saunders said. “We have raisins for them so they can put raisins in it.”
Once the residents have prepared their challah, employees at Anthology bake it so it is ready for Sunday evening, she said.
On the Monday of Rosh Hashanah, Anthology plans to do apples and honey at their happy hour, she continued.
“We’re also going to live stream service on Monday morning in our theater so that they can come and enjoy that,” Saunders said.
On Tuesday, they are going to do a Tashlich prayer, she said, adding that they are still figuring out where to hold it.
“We’re talking about where, exactly,” she said. “We do have a swimming pool, so we may be casting our sins on the swimming pool, but we will be doing a Tashlich service.”
The Tashlich and Monday morning services are new this year, Saunders said.
“I’m excited about the Tashlich,” she said. “We’re going to invite everybody to come, not just our Jewish residents, because I think it’s a really powerful idea to write down your sins and your regrets and cast them away. I think that could be powerful for everybody.”
When it comes to High Holy Day celebrations, seniors look forward to the food most, she pointed out.
“It’s always the food for them,” she said. “They absolutely love to do the challah and Unger’s does have good challah. I think that they just so appreciate that, even though we’re not a religious organization, that we honor their traditions and really work to have the things that they’re accustomed to.”
They probably wouldn’t make challah in their apartments by themselves, she pointed out, so it is nice for them to come together as a group and have the holiday foods that they are used to.
“Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot are kind of like a package of a plan,” Feinstein said. “It’s so important that the residents have a meaningful celebration and that this time is marked as a special time.”
R.H. Myer, Stone Gardens and Wiggins Place have “traditional” observances of the holidays, he said. Those observances include festive meals, coming together in common areas and enjoying desserts.
“All of the buildings will have their own services,” he saId. “We don’t have to bring everyone to one place.”
Menorah Park hires professional cantors who create traditional high holiday services, which are “very good” and on the same level as a synagogue, Feinstein said, adding that they like to have diversity in the services that they offer.
“As much as we’re offering traditional services – I would say traditional but open to everybody to involve themselves – we also respect very much and know that residents, who are from the reform backgrounds or conservative backgrounds, like that particular style of service,” he said.
Eating is a big part of resident life, he said, so providing the seniors with holiday menu items is a must.
“We’ve already, as a campus, put together a nice, festive menu for all the holidays and all the Jewish favorites that people enjoy; the brisket and the kugels, chicken soup, gefilte fish,” Feinstein said. “All those things that are special to our residents, they’re on every plate in the campus on the nights of the holiday.”