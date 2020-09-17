Patients in area hospitals can’t have visitors due to COVID-19 so they also can’t hear the traditional blowing of the shofar that sounders would bring into their rooms for Rosh Hashanah. Filmmaker Steve Hacker accompanied Rabbi Mendy Alevsky, director of the Chabad House at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland to Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals, all in Cleveland, where Alevsky blew the shofar. A video was created for Bikur Cholim and can be watched at bit.ly/2H7BMmV.