The city of South Euclid has scheduled its annual city hall Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 – the first day of Rosh Hashanah.
Keith Ari Benjamin, director of community services and development for South Euclid, said it was unintentional.
“As a person of Jewish faith, I know that while we strive for perfection, sometimes we fall short, and we’ll do our best in the future to ensure that this kind of scheduling conflict doesn’t happen,” he wrote in an email to the CJN.
This is the first time in his nearly 20 years with the city there has been a scheduling conflict with this event and a religious holiday, he wrote.
“Our community is made up of people of all religions, faiths and denominations and we continually work to build bridges of respect and appreciation among our many faith communities,” he wrote. “For those who cannot attend this event for religious reasons, there are hundreds of other events and opportunities throughout the year for residents to meet employees and members of our Safety Forces.”
Those who cannot attend the tours can contact the city to schedule a date and time that works best for their family or group, he said.
The open house will include tours of the fire department and police department.