The High Holy Days are always a busy time for Jewish aid agencies, but the effects of COVID-19, as well as its dangerous delta variant, have made their services crucial for families in Greater Cleveland. Representatives from the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid, the Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights and Bikur Cholim of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, all said the demand for their services has increased, even compared to 2020.
Devorah Alevsky, director of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, said her organization has served about 5,200 people each month in the past year, whereas it served about 4,000 people per month in pre-COVID years. She said they’re seeing new people come in with the latest surge of the delta variant, and have converted most of their processes to a drive-thru service.
“It’s quite a big addition from our pre-COVID numbers,” she said. “There are some newer people coming. We get calls and they say it’s very unsettling for some of them. We have a team of volunteers who we’re really grateful for; some of them have left due to their age but we’re always get-ting new volunteers. People really want to come out and help, it’s really heartwarming to see.”
Meira Friedman, manager of the Cleveland Chesed Center, said it’s hard to exactly compare this year to last year’s output for the center because the holidays fall earlier this year. She said in the first three weeks of August this year, the center has had twice the number of visits, with about 1.5 times the number of seniors served compared to the previous year.
“We have noticed an increase in new families, pretty significantly, over the last month or so,” Friedman said. “We also recently ran a survey of our clients after re-opening for in-person shopping in June … 36% of those who responded so far said they’re facing a harder time meeting their expenses than they were prior to COVID. So it seems like that financial fallout is still pretty robust.”
Rabbi Alan Joseph, executive director at Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, which serves families in hospitals around the Northeast Ohio area and provides out-of-town housing as well, said he has “absolutely” noticed an increased need for services.
“What we’ve seen is because the volume has increased tremendously, No. 1,” he said. “And No. 2, people who were very self-sufficient in the past and typically self-sufficient are unfortunately due to COVID are very often inaccessible to family and friends. They don’t have access to their loved ones any more. There’s a lot of anxiety around COVID, so a lot of people that under normal circumstances would be self-sufficient, that’s become very very different today.”
Among the good news broadcast by all the representatives was that there have not been any severe interruptions in supplies. Rabbi Joseph said his organization was proud of the level of service they’ve been able to provide.
“What we like to say is what we’re really proud of, is the end product is the same,” he said. “What’s changed for us is our process, dramatically, but for the end user, the patient, their loved ones, the caregivers, they really haven’t seen a difference.”
Alevsky said the pantry has still been able to obtain fresh fruits and vegetables for their families, thanks in part to a partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
“People are so grateful, they come back every week for the fresh fruits and vegetables we give them and all the other food,” she said.
Friedman said health precautions the Cleveland Chesed Center put into place when they re-opened in June, like requiring masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status, has helped keep the families they serve safe, and allowed them to remain open.
“When we re-opened, the numbers (of COVID) were very low,” she said. “And now that they’ve gone back up, we really haven’t hard to rethink any of our policies in terms of the new levels of infection and keep open in-person shopping.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance reporter from Cleveland.