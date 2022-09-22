The first day of Rosh Hashanah brings with it Tashlich, the first mandated outdoor celebration of the new year. Tashlich involves praying by a body of flowing water that has fish in a symbolic casting out of sins.
Rabbi Benjamin Blau, spiritual leader of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, offered perspective on the ritual, its origins and a word of caution.
The verses centrally associated with Tashlich come from Micah 7:18-20, Blau said, which begins, “Who is a G-d like you? – Forgiving sin, absolving the transgressions of the remnant of your heritage…” The verses also contain the phrase “casting to the ocean waters all our wrongs.”
“It’s supposed to be really a summary of the 13 divine attributes,” Blau told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 9, referring to a litany that is chanted repeatedly through the Days of Repentance. “That’s what it’s about. Now, that’s the core version.”
Blau said some people recite additional passages, spending much longer in outdoor contemplation. It is typical also to seek G-d’s mercy for sins. Some people throw bread into the water as a concretizing act to cast out their sins.
“It’s part of the repentance process and it’s another that one is doing to symbolize the overall atmosphere that’s going on over the time period.”
Blau said that the first reference to Tashlich is found in the Maharil, which dates to the late 1300s or early 1400s in Gemany. It was later codified in a commentary called the Rama contained in the Shulchan Aruch, a key guide on Jewish law used by Ashkenazic Jews.
Tashlich was also referred to by Kabbalistic sources, Blau said, adding it has been adopted by many Jewish communities throughout the world.
And while the tradition is typically done on the first day of Rosh Hashanah, there are accommodations to do it later.
“We often have a program on a Sunday morning, where we invite members of the community to come together,” Blau said, explaining that there is no body of water within Beachwood that fits the criteria. This year, Green Road Synagogue will meet at Euclid Creek Oct. 2 to perform the ritual. “And it’s a beautiful opportunity to have community bonding and gathering while at the same time observing this custom of Tashlich.”
There have been some prominent rabbis who have advised against engaging in Tashlich.
“They were concerned that people would miss the whole idea and think that I somehow fulfilled my obligation by merely going to a river and saying these prayers,” Blau said, “And therefore they said, ‘Better not to say it at all.’”
Blau keeps that caution in mind today.
“I think we just have to remind ourselves that we have real work to do,” Blau said. “So, not replace the symbolism with the hard work that really is required during this timeframe of year. And that’s really important. It’s a beautiful custom. And there’s a lot of richness to it. But again, let’s not forget that it’s only like the topping on the cake but not the real work. The real work is much more, of course, the process of introspection and repentance.”