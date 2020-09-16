Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights estimates the High Holy Days are going to be a struggle for many this year due to COVID-19.
Like him, he knew people were sick of virtual services and events from behind a screen. Eisenberg said it made him wonder if he could devise a way for congregants to enjoy the holidays’ services safely from behind a screen, but with the twist of everyone being together.
He decided to upgrade the drive-in services the temple started in May, where congregants either remained in their cars or sat on lawn chairs in the temple’s parking lot and participated in Eisenberg’s services. He stood outside and broadcasted to Facebook Live and on the radio.
For the High Holy Days, the temple has hired an entertainment company to project its services onto a 16-foot by 9-foot LED TV screen in the temple’s parking lot. Services will also be broadcast to YouTube, Facebook Live and radio.
“At this time, the isolation is significant, and it has been for many months,” Eisenberg said. “We have tried, and are trying very diligently and responsibly, to give people the opportunity to gather together because as Jews and as individuals, we need to be able to interact with others – not just on a screen, but actually person-to-person.”
Eisenberg originally crafted the drive-in services upon discovering what Christians did for Easter services. Named TINT Shabbat Spirit of Radio, the services usually see a turnout of 30 to 35 cars, Eisenberg said.
Eisenberg figured the drive-in method where congregants view services from their cars wouldn’t work for the larger High Holy Days crowd, consisting of an estimated 70 to 100 cars.
“As people are spaced out, they’ll be parked too far away to be able to see my sister and I leading the service at the main entrance of the building,” Eisenberg said. “It was like, ‘Well, how can we make it so they can see us?’ There’s really only one way to do that: You need a big screen. Then we just started figuring, ‘OK, where can we get a big screen?’”
A friend suggested Hughie’s Event Production Services in Cleveland, and after Eisenberg established contact with them, the drive-in movie services idea became a reality.
To help the holidays feel familiar, the temple’s choir was prerecorded on a CD and will be played during services.
“It will feel different, however, it will feel like the High Holy Days because we’ll be gathered together in the parking lot in cars and seeing people,” Eisenberg said. “It’ll feel different because we won’t be at the sanctuary. But we’ll be able to gather, so it won’t feel so very different. I think people will take it in stride and be very forgiving that it’s different, partly because we’re at least getting together.”
Eisenberg said the drive-in services will have additional police officers for security, and helpers will be present to make sure cars are safely distanced.
“The Jewish people have been around for many thousands of years, and historically, we have had many uncontrollable challenges and tragedies,” Eisenberg said. “However, we have been able to control how we respond to those things in our history. Our congregation sees (COVID-19) as a very profound challenge and a struggle, and we have chosen to respond responsibly, boldly, creatively and innovatively because we just can’t gather virtually any longer. We just need to be together, and I know we’re not the only people that feel that way.”