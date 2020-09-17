In the 35 years Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo has served the Cleveland-area through music and Judaism, she’s never had a High Holy Days without a live choir.
COVID-19 has forced synagogues across the nation to rethink High Holy Days festivities and services with safety in mind, especially when it comes to choirs and their increased possibility for virus spread.
If The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s congregants couldn’t come to the Beachwood temple or the High Holy Days sanctuary in Cleveland’s University Circle to hear the choir, Sebo decided she’d have to find a way to bring the choir to them.
“I didn’t realize how important it was to our congregants to hear the choir until (the pandemic) started to come up,” said Sebo, who has been with TTTI for 21 years. “It was really going to be hard for a lot of congregants who really look forward to the music and specifically to hear that beautiful sound that the High Holiday Choir produces.”
When TTTI fully estimated the pandemic’s interference with the fall holidays in April and May, Sebo went to friend and sound engineer Jon Guggenheim, owner of recording studio C-Town Studio, to record a few High Holy Days songs so congregants could enjoy some sounds of the new year, as an attempt to fill in for the choir’s inability to perform this year due to safety precautions.
Sebo and Guggenheim had worked together previously as Guggenheim recorded the TTTI High Holiday Choir’s 2004 CD, “Songs of the High Holy Days.”
“When I went into the recording studio to say I need to record a couple pieces and lay down one to four tracks because I want to harmonize with myself, I said, ‘I just feel so sad that I don’t have my choir,’” Sebo said. “Jon was the one who said, ‘Well, maybe there’s a way the choir can be there with you. Maybe I can go back to the old (2004) recording.’”
Guggenheim stripped Sebo’s voice from seven or eight original choir recordings to give her the ability to sing live with the pre-recorded 16-member choir and instrumentation as a backdrop during TTTI’s live, broadcasted High Holy Days services.
For the rest of the songs, Sebo will either perform them completely live during the virtual High Holy Days services with accompanist Bill Toler on piano or, “I’ve already gone into the recording studio to show people something a little different to hopefully move them or inspire them in different ways,” she said.
When it comes to the live pieces Sebo will perform without the choir, she had the difficult task of deciding if she’d sing both the cantor and the choir lines.
“We have to honor the text because it’s not just about the musical notes, but it’s about the words in the prayer,” Sebo said. “There might be a piece where the cantor sings this part of the text, and the choir sings the next part, so if I only sing the cantorial parts, we’d be missing out on a good chunk of the prayer.
“This year, I’m singing the cantor parts and taking the melody line of all the choir parts and putting it together, so it sounds like one cantorial piece when it’s really a cantor-choir piece.”
Ten teenage congregants will also chant the V’ahavta in a virtual, pre-recorded choir that will appear during the live High Holy Days broadcast. Sebo also organized a small group of children to virtually lead in Avinu Malkeinu.
TTTI congregants will also enjoy a shofar choir consisting of 10 pre-recorded shofar blowings edited together to further prevent any possible spread of COVID-19, Sebo said.
Despite the fact that this year’s High Holy Days celebration brings unprecedented changes and experiences, Sebo believes it sets up next year’s services and the hopeful return of the choir will be even greater.
“While congregants won’t be hearing the choir on every song, they’ll be getting nice little doses of it throughout Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur,” Sebo said.
“As sad as it is that they won’t show the choir more than that, I think it’ll be all the more sweeter when, God willing, this is behind us and hopefully we are all together a year from now for the High Holy Days. When everyone’s together, people will really be able to show their gratitude and appreciation, and they’ll feel the love and inspiration that the music brings to them.”