With the High Holy Days upon us, it is important to make services attainable for all those who want to participate.
Sara Ireland-Cooperman, program director at Yachad Cleveland in University Heights; Rabbi Yosef Peysin, program director at Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike; Heidi Solomon, manager of Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s Horvitz YouthAbility; and Bradley Wyner, director of education at Milestones Autism Resources in Warrensville Heights, discussed with the Cleveland Jewish News how congregations can be more inclusive for those with special abilities during and after the High Holy Days.
“No. 1 is to make it (social connection) a priority and reach out to those in the community that might need an extra invitation, or might need some additional support, in bringing them to join and start with the intention of making that a priority,” Peysin said.
As we all crave the opportunity for social connection, sometimes those with special abilities may require an extra invitation to access the social support found within tradition. It is important for congregants and leadership to start with the conscious effort to make that a focus, he said.
This can be a basic invitation to a conversation or an invitation, prior to service, to participate.
In February, the Orthodox Union’s synagogue initiatives department and Yachad hosted a panel discussion focused on disability inclusion in synagogues, Ireland-Cooperman wrote in an email. From that night, a list of five ways to make all congregants feel more comfortable was shared.
“Invite participation” was No. 4 on that list.
“Ask people with disabilities, ahead of time, to participate in the service,” the list read. “Giving kiddudim – calling congregants with disabilities to the Torah and help practice the brachas if needed. Ask people with disabilities and their family members to give d’varei Torah, carry the Torah for hakafos, light the shuls menorah or make kiddush for the shul.”
While participation is important, it is equally important that those with special abilities can access services.
“A really wonderful thing that synagogues can do is offer transportation,” Solomon said. “Transportation can be a very big barrier for people with disabilities.”
Incorporating “universal design,” the process of creating spaces and items that are accessible to people with a wide range of abilities, is another way to make services at temple, synagogue or shul more inclusive, she suggested.
Having ramps for all elevated platforms, putting Mezuzahs lower for those in wheelchairs, offering written word in larger text, fidget items and ear plugs, using microphones in large groups and providing a sign language interpreter are some examples of universal design.
Providing a “chill room” for those with special abilities to decompress is another form of inclusion and universal design that is appreciated, Wyner said.
“The idea of that is it’s perfectly fine at any time to just get up and get away from all the other people and just sort of decompress,” he said.
He also suggested allowing opportunities for those with special abilities to familiarize themselves with the changes that will take place during the High Holy Days.
Listening to the music that will be played prior to service, explaining that the cantor will be wearing a different color and allowing them to try the holiday foods that will be at the Oneg a few days prior are a few examples.
“Structure of routine is very meaningful for a lot of people with autism or other related disabilities,” Wyner said. “When a holiday or something comes up to break that routine it can be a really big deal.”
Congregants should maintain an open-minded environment.
“The biggest thing I would say is, having an open-minded environment where people are going to act different ways, people are going to move different ways, people are going to make different sounds, that might not be expected, and we’re still going to be welcoming and we’re still going to be kind and we’ll meet people where they’re at,” Wyner said.