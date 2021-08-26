What are Northeast Ohio synagogues doing for High Holy Days services?

COVID-19 has affected some synagogues’ High Holy Days services for the second consecutive year. The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled a list of High Holy Days services with information from the synagogues or their websites.
Due to the surge in the Delta variant, it is advisable to check with synagogues before attending services and visit cjn.org for updates.
Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue
1715 Meister Road, Lorain
The synagogue will host High Holy Days services virtually via Zoom.
Erev Rosh Hashanah will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 6. First day Rosh Hashanah services will start at 10 a.m. Sept. 7. Tashlich will take place in person at the synagogue at 6:30 p.m. that day with shofar blowing.
Second day Rosh Hashanah services start at 10 a.m. Sept. 8. A cemetery service takes place at Salem Cemetery in Sheffield Township at 11 a.m. Sept. 12. Kol Nidre services start at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur services start at 10 a.m. Sept.16.
Anyone who wants to attend online should contact Mark Jaffee for the link. He can be reached at mark.jaffee@ohioctm.org.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood
Most of the temple’s worship opportunities will be held virtually.
The temple’s Rosh Hashanah services will begin at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 6, and will be available on Zoom and through livestreams from the Bonda Chapel. This service will be written by the temple’s teenage leaders participating in its Anshe Chesed temple youth group. A congregational service will follow at 7:45, and will also be livestreamed or available through Zoom from its Mandel Sanctuary.
Second day services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 7 with a family service, livestreamed and on Zoom from the Bonda Chapel. A congregational service will follow at 10, also on Zoom and via livestream from the Mandel Sanctuary. A pre-recorded shofar service will be played at 11:30. At 3 p.m., an in-person apples and honey pickup and shofar ritual will take place for congregants. At 6, Fairmount Young Professionals group will hold its annual Jew Year’s Eve celebration. It will be held outdoors at Blind Squirrel Winery at 7918 Pettibone Road in Bainbridge for adults age 21 and over. For more information and to RSVP, email fairmountyp@gmail.com.
For Yom Kippur, a ACTY Kol Nidre service will be at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 15. A congregational service will follow at 7:45. Both services will be livestreamed and offered on Zoom. Services begin with a family service at 9:15 a.m.
Sept. 16, followed by a congregational service at 10. Both will be available through livestream or Zoom. Music meditation will follow at 12:30 p.m. and will only be available through livestream. At 2 there will be the Milton and Ruth Stern & James A. Samuels Social Lecture. It will be held virtually, with the format to be announced. It will feature the Rev. Elizabeth Hagan, author of “Brave Church: Tackling Tough Topics Together” and “Birthed: Finding Grace Through Infertility.” An afternoon and Yizkor memorial service will follow at 3, and will be livestreamed and on Zoom. At 5:30, services will close with a Neilah service, available on livestream and Zoom.
For more information, visit fairmounttemple.org.
Beth El Congregation
750 White Pond Drive, Akron
The synagogue will hold High Holy Day services in person and on Zoom with Rabbi Jeremy Lipton, spiritual leader and chazzan. Those in attendance will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks and hold tickets.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Rosh Hashanah services will be held Sept. 7 and 8 at 9:15 a.m. for Shacharit and at 10 for the Torah service, 10:30 for the shofar service and 11:15 for Musaf. Tashlich will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Kol Nidre services will start at 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur services will take place Sept. 16, with Shacharit starting at 9:15 a.m., the Torah service at 10:15, Yizkor at 11 and the Musaf service at 11:45. There will be a 5 p.m. Mincha service, followed by an 8:14 p.m. Havdalah service and blowing of the shofar.
For tickets and additional information, email betheloffice750@gmail.com or call 330-864-2105.
Beth El-The Heights Synagogue
3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights
Services will be in person, led by Rabbi Michael Ungar.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. First day Rosh Hashanah morning services will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 7 with Tashlich at 4 p.m. Morning services for the second day of Rosh Hashanah take place at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
Kol Nidre service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept 15. Yom Kippur morning services with Yizkor will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 16. Mincha services will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the shofar blowing taking place no earlier than 8:15.
All attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and anyone over the age of 2 must be masked. Guests may register to attend services at bethelheights.org or email info@bethelheights.org. Seating is limited per social distancing.
Beth Israel-The West Temple
14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland
The temple’s services will be hosted on Zoom or available through a livestream.
Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 for erev Rosh Hashanah, and will be livestreamed. First day services will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, and will be livestreamed. A family service and Tashlich will be held at 4 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks South Mastick picnic area in Rocky River. Attendees are asked to bring masks and a chair. In case of rain, the service will be shared on Zoom.
Kol Nidre services will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 via livestream. For Yom Kippur, services will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 with a livestreamed morning service. Yizkor will be at 12:30 p.m., and livestreamed. A Zoom study session will be at 2, with a Zoom family service following at 3. A livestreamed afternoon service will be held at 4, with a livestreamed second Yizkor at 5. Neilah and a concluding service will be livestreamed at 5:45.
Those interested in attending should call the temple for the link and information at 216-941-8882.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike
Services will be in person and virtually with Senior Rabbi Stephen Weiss, Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria and Cantor Aaron Shifman leading services.
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. Torah service will take place at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 7, Musaf service will take place at 10:55 and the sermon will be delivered at 11:45. A young children’s holiday experience will take place in the Linden Courtyard at 9:30. There will be a family participatory Zoom service at 10 and a family service in the Linden Courtyard at 11. A teen program with Erin Huber will take place in the Abraham Courtyard at 10:45 and a virtual holiday story time with Rafi Simon will take place at 2 p.m. Mincha will be at 6.
Second day services will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 in person and online. The Torah service will take place at 9:45, the Shofar service and Musaf will take place at 10:55 and the sermon will be delivered at 11:45. A family participatory service will take place in the Linden Courtyard and on Zoom at 10. A middle school Jewish Jeopardy will be in the Abraham Courtyard at 10:45. Mincha will take place at 6 p.m.
Kol Nidre services will take place outdoors and online at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 15, with candlelighting and the fast beginning at 7:18. Yom Kippur services will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 16, online and in person. The Torah service is at 9:45, the Shofar service and Musaf take place at 11:10 and the sermon is at 12:30 p.m.
All attendees are required to be masked and vaccinated. Members and prospective members only are invited to in-person services. Streaming and Zoom attendance will be free and open to the public. To register for services as a prospective member, email shanikadis@bnaijeshurun.org.
Chabad of Downtown
55 Public Square, Suite 920, Cleveland
High Holy Days services will be held in person at Oswald Conference Center at 1100 Superior Ave. E. in Cleveland, led by Rabbi Yossi Friedman.
Vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a mask, however the service will have a set up spacious enough to allow for social distancing.
Rosh Hashanah candlelighting will be at 7:33 p.m. Sept. 6, followed by evening services. Morning services will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 and 8. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a shofar blowing and Tashlich service at the E. 9th St. Pier in downtown Cleveland.
Yom Kippur services will begin at 7:18 p.m. Sept. 15 with candlelighting, followed by Kol Nidre and evening service. Morning services will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 16, a Yizkor memorial service will be at 11:30, Mincha and Maftir Yona at 6:30 p.m., Neilah and shofar blowing at 7:15, and breaking of the fast will be at 8:15.
To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3kkI8PB. Tickets are free, but donations are encouraged.
Chabad of Lyndhurst
1413 Golden Gate Blvd., Mayfield Heights
Services will take place in-person in a large tent outdoors, led by Rabbi Mendy Freedman.
Rosh Hashanah services will begin at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 6, and 9 a.m. Sept. 7 and 8. Shofar blowing will be at 11 on Sept. 7 and 8.
Kol Nidrei services will start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur services will begin with Shacharit at 9 a.m. Sept. 16. Yizkor will be at 11:30, a family program is at 3 p.m. and Neilah is at 6:30.
An RSVP is recommended so Chabad can get an idea of how many people to expect.
RSVPs can be made at ChabadFamilyCenter.org/HH5782.
Chabad of the West Side
4021 Harding Drive, Westlake
Services and dinner will be held outdoors, in-person.
The dinner will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and the morning service will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, also outdoors at Chabad. The services the following day at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 will be at the Westlake Recreation Center Pond.
Masks will not be required at any of these services, but Chabad is practicing social distancing of 6 feet apart.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah
26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will hold services in person and online with masking required for in-person attendance, according to Rabbi Scott Roland, who said the synagogue may adjust its plan.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. First day services will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Tashlich will be held at 5 p.m. off site. Second day services will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
Kol Nidre services will take place at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur morning services will open at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16 with Yizkor at approximately 12:30 p.m., Mincha at 5:30 and Neilah at approximately 6:45. A break fast will take place at 8:15.
For additional and updated information and to purchase tickets for guests, visit the synagogue’s website at shaareytikvah.org/celebrate/high-holidays-2021.
Green Road Synagogue
2437 Green Road, Beachwood
The shul will hold High Holy Day services with Rabbi Binyamin Blau leading.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services for Mincha and Maariv will begin at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 6 with a shiur between them at 7:50. Shacharit on the first day of Rosh Hashanah will start at 6:40 a.m. Sept. 7. Mincha and Maariv will take place at 7:35 p.m. with a shiur at 7:45. Candlelighting will take place at 8:31. Shacharit begins at 6:40 a.m. Sept. 8 on day two of Rosh Hashanah; Mincha and Maariv will start at 7:35 p.m. with a shiur at 7:50 in between the two services. Havdalah will start at 8:30.
On Kol Nidre, candelighting will takes place at 7:18 p.m. Sept. 15. Mincha and Maariv will start at 7:25 with a shiur between the services at 7:35. On Yom Kippur Sept. 16, services will begin at 6:40 a.m. with Shacharit. Mincha and Maariv will take place at 7:20 with a shiur in between at 7:30. Havdalah and shofar blowing will be at 8:18.
Heights Jewish Center
14270 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights
The shul, led by Rabbi Raphael Davidovich, will hold Mincha-Maariv to coincide with candlelighting at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 6 on erev Rosh Hashanah. On the first day, services will start at 8 a.m. Sept. 7 with Shacharis, 8:45. with Hamelech, 10:30 for Shofar services. Mincha service will begin at 7 p.m. Tashlich is to be determined. with Maariv beginning at 8:39. Second day services Sept. 8 open at 8 a.m. with Shacharis, 8:45 with Hamelech, and 10:30. for shofar services. Mincha service will begin at 7 p.m., with Maariv beginning at 7:20.
Kol Nidre services will be at 7:17 p.m. Sept. 15, coinciding with candlelighting. Yom Kippur services begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 with Shacharis, with Yizkor taking place after 11. Mincha will be at 5:25 p.m. and Neilah will start at 6:55.
Ivrim Jews Without Borders
Northeast Ohio, Southwest Florida, Colorado
Rabbi Elyssa Joy Austerklein will lead High Holy Days services virtually and in person.
First day Rosh Hashanah services will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Sarasota Garden Club followed by Tashlich on the water. Second day services will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 8, virtually on Ivrim’s YouTube channel.
Kol Nidre services will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Sarasota Garden Club. Yom Kippur services will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 virtually with Yizkor at noon. Yoga for Forgiveness will take place in Fort Myers.
Jewish Family Experience
2200 S. Green Road, University Heights
JFX will hold in-person concurrent and merged services conducted indoors in the main sanctuary and outdoors under a tent.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will start at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. Indoor Rosh Hashanah services on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 will start with Shacharit at 8 a.m., sermon at 10, narrated Torah service at 10:15, teen program with NCSY at 10:15, family service and shofar at 11, Mussaf silent prayer at 11:30, Mussaf repetition at 11:45, “Starting all over again” with Ruchi Koval Sept. 7 or “What is Good” with Rochie Berkowitz on Sept. 8 at 11:45 a.m., minyan wrap-up at 12:45 p.m., Kiddush on the front patio at 1:15, Mincha at 6 and Maariv at 6:30. Rosh Hashanah services taking place outdoors on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 start with Shacharit at 10 a.m., “Starting all over again” with Ruchi Koval Sept. 7 or “What is Good” with Rochie Berkowitz on Sept. 8 at 11:45 a.m., narrated Torah service at 12:45 p.m., shofar at 1:45 and Kiddush at 2.
Erev Yom Kippur services will be on Sept. 15 with Mincha and candlelighting at 6:45 p.m., Kol Nidrei at 7:15, “My Yom Kippur Mission” with Rabbi Sruly Koval and Maariv at 8.
Indoor Yom Kippur services will kick off Sept. 16 with Shacharit at 8:30 a.m., family service at 10:30, sermon at 11, narrated Torah service at 11:15, teen program with NCSY at 11:15 and “Like an Angel” class with Ruchi Koval at noon.
Outdoor Yom Kippur services will start with Shacharit at 10 a.m., “Like an Angel” class with Ruchi Koval at noon, Yizkor at 1 p.m., Mussaf silent prayer at 1:30, Mussaf repetition at 2, special guest speaker at 2, Mussaf wrap-up at 3, youth panel at 3, study with a buddy at 4:45, Mincha at 6, Neila at 7 and shofar, Havdalah and break-fast at 8:20.
For registration and additional info, visit bit.ly/38p1JJ3.
Jewish Secular Community
Jewish Secular Community will host in-person services. Attendees must wear masks and be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Solon Recreation Center at 35000 Portz Parkway in Solon.
Yom Kippur services will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Shaker Lakes Nature Center at 2600 S. Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
jHUB
jHUB will hold a Rosh Hashanah program at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 7 at Edgewater Park’s Upper Pavilion in Cleveland. A special program will begin at 5:30 for families and children, followed by dinner. A 7:15 program will be geared toward young professionals. Both programs will include Tashlich. Attendees are recommended to wear tennis shoes as they will be walking downhill to the beach. The path is also not stroller friendly.
There is no cost to attend. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3zpe3ow.
Khal Yereim
1771 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights
The shul, led by Rabbi Yehuda Blum, will hold High Holy Day services in person. Erev Rosh Hashanah Mincha service will start at 7:25 p.m. Sept. 6 with Maariv taking place at 7:32. First day of Rosh Hashanah services start at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 7 with Brachot, 8:20 with Hamelech and Shofar services at 11:35. Mincha will take place at 6:30 p.m. with Tashlich to follow, Maariv will take place at 8:40. Second day of Rosh Hashanah services will start at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 8 with Brachot, 8:20 with Hamelech and shofar services at 11:35. Mincha will take place at 7:20 p.m. and Maariv at 8:37.
On Erev Yom Kippur Sept. 15, Mincha will take place at 3 p.m. and 3:45, and Kol Nidre will start at 7:17. On Yom Kippur Sept. 16, services will start at 8 a.m.
Kol HaLev
27575 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike
Kol HaLev, Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Jewish community, will hold its High Holy Day services virtually.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6. First day services will be held starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 7, with an alternative service starting at 11:15. A community kiddush will be from 12:15 to 1 p.m. on Zoom. A bring-your-own picnic socially-distanced luncheon will be held in person for members only, with no Zoom accommodations from 1 to 2:15. From 2:30 to 3:15, there will be an intergenerational service. Tashlich and shofar blowing will be held in-person for members with no Zoom accommodations from 3:30 to 4:15. Day two services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 8 on Zoom.
For Yom Kippur, morning services will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 on Zoom. At 11:15, there will be an alternative service on Zoom. An Avodah service will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom. Mindful Jewish meditation will begin at 1:45 on Zoom. An intergenerational service will begin at 2, with online access to be announced. A social justice speaker will discuss environmental justice at 3. From 4 to 4:45, there will be Torah study on Zoom. Yizkor will be held on Zoom and in person for members at 5:30. At 6:30, there will be a Neliah service on Zoom and in-person for members.
All services are free to attend for members and guests. There will be three ways to connect: Zoom access with video, Zoom by telephone only or by watching a livestream on the Kol HaLev website. To participate through Zoom with both video and phone only, pre-registration is required to receive links and call-in codes. In-person outdoor events are restricted to current members. All in-person events are subject to change or cancellation due to weather, security or public health information.
Service booklets and supplements will be available 24 hours before each service.
To access Kol HaLev’s member and guest registration packets, visit kolhalev.net/high-holy-days. RSVPs are required by Aug. 30.
Menorah Park Campus
Menorah Park plans to use hybrid locations for services at each building and also on pavilions, plus one-to-one and on video using its television and YouTube channels.
Montefiore/Menorah Park
Menorah Park is planning to use a hybrid model for High Holy Day services. Services will be held in every Menorah Park building and a recording of services will be available in all resident rooms throughout the holiday.
The main synagogue will be opened to the three adjoining auditoriums to allow for up to 40 residents with a distance of at least six feet in between. Other buildings will have varying capacities. Masks will be required for everyone attending services.
Family members and other guests are allowed to join Menorah Park for services after basic safety screenings.
The Rosh Hashana buffet dinner will not be available but other special meals will be served throughout the campus.
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue
23749 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue will hold in-person High Holy Day services in a tent in the synagogue’s parking lot.
Erev Rosh Hashanah will start with a candlelighting and then Mincha at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Rosh Hashanah services will kick off on Sept. 7 with morning services at 8 a.m., sermon and shofar at 10:30, Musaf at 11:15, Taslich at Mitchell and Svetlana Rose’s home at 1890 Woodbrook Lane in Lyndhurst at 6:15 p.m., Mincha/Maariv at 7:30 and candlelighting for second day at 8:30.
Rosh Hashanah services on Sept. 8 will consist of morning services at 8, sermon and shofar at 10:30, Musaf at 11:15, Mincha at 7:30 p.m. and Maariv and Havdallah at 8:29.
Shabbat Shuvah will on Sept. 11 will have morning services at 9:15 a.m., Shabbat Shuva Drasha by Rabbi Noah Leavitt, Mincha at 7:10 p.m. and Maariv/Havdallah at 8:24.
Erev Yom Kippur on Sept. 15 will feature Mincha at 4:30 p.m., candlelighting at 7:16, Kol Nidre at 7:20 and fast start at 7:34. Yom Kippur services will take place Sept. 16 with morning services at 8:30 a.m., sermon/Yizkor at 11:45, Musaf at 12:30 p.m., Mincha at 6, Neila at 7 and shofar and Maariv at 8:15.
To order tickets, call 216-382-6566 or email office@oz-cedarsinai.org.
Park Synagogue Main
3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights
No in-person services. Links to virtual services will be sent to members.
Solon Chabad
5570 Harper Road, Solon
High Holy Days services will be held in an outdoor party tent without walls.
Rosh Hashanah services will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Morning service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7, followed by family service at 4 p.m. and Tashlich service at 4:30. Morning service for the second day will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
Kol Nidrei services will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur morning service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, followed by Mincha service at 6 p.m. and breaking of the fast at 8:14.
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami
22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood
The temple will hold High Holy Day services virtually, and registration will be required for each service and event. The temple will offer smaller, outdoor gathering opportunities throughout the High Holy Days for families particularly with young children. Those attending these in-person events are encouraged to be vaccinated and must socially distance and wear masks.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 6. Rosh Hashanah services will start on Sept. 7 with a Torah reading and shofar blowing at 10 a.m., celebration for families with children up to 11 years old at Eddy’s Fruit Farm at 12079 Caves Road in Chester Township from 10 a.m. to noon, and Tashlich at Green Lake in Shaker Heights at the corner of Parkland and Lee roads at 2 p.m.
Kol Nidre services will start at 8 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur services will take place Sept. 16, with the morning service starting at 10 a.m., a “Come Grow With Me! Yom Kippur” service for families with children up to 5 years old at Horseshoe Lake in Shaker Heights at 10 a.m., “Our Jewish Journeys: A Yom Kippur Symposium” with Rabbi Allison Bergman Vann and a panel of members at 12:30 p.m., “Yom Kippur: Experiencing Renewal” outdoor program for families with children in kindergarten to fifth grade at Horseshoe Lake in Shaker Heights at 2, afternoon service at 3:45, Yizkor at 4:30 and Neilah – featuring Havdalah and shofar blowing – at 5:15.
For registration and additional information, visit bit.ly/3yddzjG.
Temple Am Shalom
7599 Center St., Mentor
The temple will hold erev Rosh Hashanah services at 8 p.m. Sept. 6. Rosh Hashanah services will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.
Kol Nidre will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 15. It is requested no one under age 13 attend this service. Yom Kippur services will begin at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 16. A special children’s service will be held for those under age 12 at 2. For the Yizkor service at 4, it is requested no one under age 13 attend.
Masks and social distancing are requested for all services.
For more information on services, visit amshalom.org.
Temple B’nai Abraham
530 Gulf Road, Elyria
The synagogue will hold all High Holy Day services online with Rabbi Lauren Werber.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Rosh Hashanah services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7. On Sept. 12, there will be an outdoor family service at 11:30 a.m. and Tashlich at 1 p.m.
Kol Nidre services will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16. There will be a study session at 3:30 p.m. Yizkor and concluding services will take place at 5.
For outdoor service information or for those interested in attending as guests, email info@tbaelyria.org.
Temple Beth Shalom
50 Division St., Hudson
Rosh Hashanah services begin at 8 p.m. Sept. 6, with first day services beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.
Kol Nidre will begin at 8 p.m. Sept. 15, with Yom Kippur services beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 16. A break the fast will be at 6 p.m.
The temple plans to hold services in a multi-use format, both in person and on Zoom. Indoor seating capacity will be at less than 50% of the room, giving space to socially distance. Masks are required for all indoor services. The temple encourages all teens and adults to be vaccinated.
Temple Emanu El
4545 Brainard Road, Orange
The temple will hold High Holy Days services in person and virtually via livestream and Facebook Live. Those attending in-person can only do so if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals must be masked at all times and observe social distancing. Households of up to eight people may sit together, and families have an option of distanced and non-distanced seating.
Instead of traditional tickets, the temple asks for those wanting to attend in-person to cut out and complete one form for each service in attendance, including the names of attending family members and guests. The forms were emailed to congregants.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Rosh Hashanah services on Sept. 7 include a morning service at 10 a.m., Taslich service immediately following, and service and apple picking at Eddy’s Fruit Farm at 12079 Caves Road in Chester Township for families with children up to 12 years old from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rosh Hashanah services will continue Sept. 8 with a morning service at 10 a.m.
Temple Emanu El will have annual memorial visits at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery at 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
Kol Nidre service will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur services will take place Sept. 16 with the service at 10 a.m., Vidui service at 12:30 p.m.; adult study from 1:30 to 2:30; service in the park for families with children up to age 12 at the Hawthorne Ridge picnic area of Cleveland Metroparks Hawthorne Parkway in Solon from 2 to 3:30; and afternoon, Yizkor and Neilah services at 4.
To view services virtually, visit teecleve.org and click on “streaming” at the top right of the home screen, or visit facebook.com/TempleEmanuElCLE.
Temple Israel
432 30th St. NW, Canton
The temple will hold services both in-person and live streamed online.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will begin at 8 p.m. Sept. 6. First day services will start at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7 for families, with a morning service following at 10. Tashlich will be at 2 p.m. at the Stadium Park Shelter No. 5. From 4 to 6, there will be an open house for temple members at the Komerofsky/Sherwin home.
Kol Nidre begins with an 8 p.m. service Sept. 15. Next day services begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16 for families, followed by a morning service at 10. An afternoon study session will be at 1, followed by an afternoon service at 3. Yizkor will follow at 4:30, with Neilah at 5:30. A break-the-fast will follow, with pre-packaged food in the library. Food is only available with advanced sign up with a requested $5 contribution per person.
In-person seating will be limited to 60% capacity and requires advanced sign up. Masks will be required for all in-person attendees. For those unable to wear a mask, the temple asks they participate virtually and stay home.
For more information and to RSVP, visit templeisraelcanton.org/hhd.
Temple Israel Ner Tamid
1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights
Those attending in person will be encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. In-person attendees will have the option of viewing the services in the sanctuary, under a canopy outside, or from their car parked in the parking lot via an app, which can be downloaded on cellphones, using the temple’s Wi-Fi.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Rosh Hashanah services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, with a children’s service at 2:30 p.m.
Kol Nidre services will commence at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur services will kick off Sept. 16 with a children’s service at 9 a.m., morning service at 10 a.m., music for mediation and reflection in the Stark Family Social Hall from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., and “Two Talks for the Day” with Erika Gold and Smadar Lahav in the atrium from 2:45 to 3:30. Book of Jonah and Yizkor are at 4:30, Neilah is at 5:30, and shofar blowing is at 6:15.
For information, visit tintcleveland.org. To purchase tickets required for attendance, call 440-473-5120.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel
26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will hold High Holy Day services virtually, aside from a number of events hosted outdoors.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 6, followed by a teen erev Rosh Hashanah service at 9, where participants can attend remotely or outdoors in-person at the Beachwood-Wald Family Outdoor Chapel and Garden.
Rosh Hashanah services will begin Sept. 7 with a pre-recorded young family service at 9 a.m. and service at 9:30, and Renew My Soul Rosh Hashanah service at 11.
Kever Avot memorial service will be outdoors at Mayfield Cemetery at 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights at 1 p.m. Sept. 7.
Kol Nidre services will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 15, followed by a teen Kol Nidre service at 9, where participants can attend remotely or outdoors in person at the Beachwood-Wald Family Outdoor Chapel and Garden. Yom Kippur services start Sept. 16 with a pre-recorded young families service at 9 a.m. and service at 9:30; Renew my Soul Yom Kippur service at 11 and Moments of Holiness, Yizkor and N’iliah from 3 to 6 p.m.
For access to streamed services and additional info, visit ttti.org/hhd.
Twinsburg Chabad
2275 Gary Drive, Twinsburg
High Holy Day services will be held in person with Rabbi Mendy Greenberg. Services will be indoors, but the children’s service and shofar blowing will be outdoors. Masks are not required.
Rosh Hashanah services will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. Children’s service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 7.
Kol Nidre service will start at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 15. Yom Kippur morning service will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 16, children’s service at 11, Yizkor memorial service at 11:15, and Mincha/Neilah closing at 7 p.m.
Young Israel of Greater Cleveland
2463 S. Green Road, Beachwood
Young Israel of Greater Cleveland plans to hold in-person services.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services begin at 6:15, 7:15 and 8 a.m. Sept. 6, followed by Hatoras Nidarim at the Stone Synagogue. At 6:30, there will also be services at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, followed by Hatoras Nidarim. Evening services will start at 7:32 p.m. with a candlelighting and Mincha at 7:35.
First day services will begin at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Stone Synagogue, followed by Shacharis at Stone and Hebrew Academy at 8:30. Shofar will be sounded at 10:15 and 11:15. Mincha is at 6 p.m. followed by Tashlich, as well at 7:15. Ma’ariv will follow at 8:30. Second day services will begin at 7:45 a.m. at the Stone Synagogue and 8:30 at Hebrew Academy. Shofar will be sounded at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15. Mincha will be at 7:15 p.m. and Maariv at 8:28.
For erev Yom Kippur, services begin at 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Stone Synagogue, and at 6:30 at Hebrew Academy. Mincha is at 3:30 p.m. Kol Nidre will be at 7:20. On Sept. 16, services will begin at 7:45 a.m. at the Stone Synagogue, and at 8:30 at both the Stone Synagogue and Hebrew Academy. Mincha will be at 5:20 p.m., and Maariv at 8:15.
For more information, visit yigc.org.
Staff Reporters Alex Krutchik, McKenna Corson, Jane Kaufman and Becky Raspe, and Sammi Fremont, the Clifford and Linda Wolf Editorial Intern, contributed to this report.