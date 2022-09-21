Area synagogues will offer High Holy Days services for 5783. Here’s a list of area synagogues and contact information from the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s Source 2022 magazine.

For the most up-to-date-information about clergy and lay leaders, services and programming, contact the synagogue or visit its website.

Agudath B’nai Israel

1715 Meister Road, Lorain

440-282-3307 • abitemplelorain.com

Ahavas Yisroel

1700 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights

216-932-6064

Am Shalom of Lake County

7599 Center St., Mentor

440-255-1544 • amshalom.org

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple

23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood

216-464-1330 • fairmounttemple.org

Anshe Sfard Revere Road

646 N. Revere Road, Bath Township

330-867-7292 • akronshul.com

Beachwood Kehilla

25400 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood

216-765-0334 • beachwoodkehilla.com

Beth El Congregation

750 White Pond Drive, Akron

330-864-2105 • bethelakron.com

Beth El-The Heights Synagogue

3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights

216-320-9667 • bethelheights.org

Beth Israel-The West Temple

14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland

216-941-8882 • thewesttemple.com

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation

27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike

216-831-6555 • bnaijeshurun.org

Celebrating Jewish Life

216-223-8736 • 216-408-7306

celebratingjewishlife.com

Chabad of Cleveland

The Waxman Chabad Center

2479 S. Green Road, Beachwood

216-282-0112 • ChabadofCLE.com

Chabad of the West Side

4021 Harding Drive, Westlake

216-973-1148 • jewishwestside.com

Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom

1119 Elm St., Youngstown

330-744-5001 • ohevbethsholom.org

Congregation Shaarey Tikvah

26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood

216-765-8300 • shaareytikvah.org

Fromovitz Chabad Center

23711 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood

216-647-4884 • clevelandjewishlearning.com

Green Road Synagogue

2437 S. Green Road, Beachwood

216-381-4757 • greenroadsynagogue.org

Heights Jewish Center Synagogue

14270 Cedar Road, University Heights

216-382-1958 • hjcs.org

Jewish Family Experience

2200 S. Green Road, University Heights

216-591-9525 • jewishfamilyexperience.org

The Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland

University Heights

216-371-9937 • jewishsecularcommunity.org

JHUB

216-371-0446 • jhubcle.org

K’hal Yereim

1771 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights

216-321-1033 • khalyeriem.com

Knesseth Israel Temple

1670 Cleveland Road, Wooster

330-262-3516 • kitemple.org

Kol Halev, Cleveland's Reconstructionist Jewish Community

2245 Warrensville Center Road, Suite 215

University Heights

216-320-1498 • kolhalev.net

Lyndhurst Chabad Family Center

Lyndhurst

440-821-2080 • chabadfamilycenter.org

Menorah Park

Jennie and Jacob Sapirstein Synagogue

27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood

216-839-6628 • MenorahPark.org

Montefiore

Maltz Chapel

One David N. Myers Parkway

Beachwood

216-360-9080 • MenorahPark.org

Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue

23749 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst

216-382-6566 • oz-cedarsinai.org

Park Synagogue

Main Campus

3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights

East Campus

27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike

216-371-2244, ext. 121

parksynagogue.org

Semach Sedek

2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid

216-235-6498 • chabad.org

Shaaray Torah Synagogue

432 30th St. NW, Canton

330-492-0310 • shaaraytorahsynagogue.org

Solon Chabad

5570 Harper Road, Solon

440-498-9533 • solonchabad.com

Suburban Temple-Kol Ami

22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood

216-991-0700 • suburbantemple.org

Taylor Road Synagogue

1970 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights

216-321-4875 • oztrs.com

Temple Anshe Hesed

5401 Old Zuck Road, Erie, PA

814-454-2426 • anshehesederie.org

Temple B’nai Abraham

530 Gulf Road, Elyria

440-366-1171 • tbaelyria.org

Temple Beth Shalom

50 Division St., Hudson

330-656-1800 • tbshudson.org

Temple El Emeth Synagogue

3970 Logan Way, Youngstown

330-759-1429 • templeelemeth.org

Temple Emanu El

4545 Brainard Road, Orange

216-454-1300 • teecleve.org

Temple Israel

91 Springside Drive, Bath Township

330-665-2000 • templeisraelakron.org

Temple Israel

432 30th St. NW, Canton

330-455-5197 • templeisraelcanton.org

Temple Israel Ner Tamid

1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights

440-473-5120 • tintcleveland.org

The Shul

30799 Pinetree Road, No. 401, Pepper Pike

216-509-9969 • theshul.us

The Temple-Tifereth Israel

Jack and Lilyan Mandel Building

26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood

216-831-3233 • ttti.org

Twinsburg Chabad

9945 Vail Drive, No. 2, Twinsburg

440-465-2063 • twinsburgchabad.com

Young Israel of Greater Cleveland

2463 S. Green Road, Beachwood

216-382-5740 • yigc.org

Zemach Zedek

1922 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

216-321-5169 • zemachzedek.com

Zichron Chaim

2203 S. Green Road, University Heights

216-407-7398 • zichronchaim.net

