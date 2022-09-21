Area synagogues will offer High Holy Days services for 5783. Here’s a list of area synagogues and contact information from the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s Source 2022 magazine.
For the most up-to-date-information about clergy and lay leaders, services and programming, contact the synagogue or visit its website.
Agudath B’nai Israel
1715 Meister Road, Lorain
440-282-3307 • abitemplelorain.com
Ahavas Yisroel
1700 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights
216-932-6064
Am Shalom of Lake County
7599 Center St., Mentor
440-255-1544 • amshalom.org
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood
216-464-1330 • fairmounttemple.org
Anshe Sfard Revere Road
646 N. Revere Road, Bath Township
330-867-7292 • akronshul.com
Beachwood Kehilla
25400 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood
216-765-0334 • beachwoodkehilla.com
Beth El Congregation
750 White Pond Drive, Akron
330-864-2105 • bethelakron.com
Beth El-The Heights Synagogue
3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights
216-320-9667 • bethelheights.org
Beth Israel-The West Temple
14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland
216-941-8882 • thewesttemple.com
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike
216-831-6555 • bnaijeshurun.org
Celebrating Jewish Life
216-223-8736 • 216-408-7306
Chabad of Cleveland
The Waxman Chabad Center
2479 S. Green Road, Beachwood
216-282-0112 • ChabadofCLE.com
Chabad of the West Side
4021 Harding Drive, Westlake
216-973-1148 • jewishwestside.com
Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom
1119 Elm St., Youngstown
330-744-5001 • ohevbethsholom.org
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah
26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood
216-765-8300 • shaareytikvah.org
Fromovitz Chabad Center
23711 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood
216-647-4884 • clevelandjewishlearning.com
Green Road Synagogue
2437 S. Green Road, Beachwood
216-381-4757 • greenroadsynagogue.org
Heights Jewish Center Synagogue
14270 Cedar Road, University Heights
216-382-1958 • hjcs.org
Jewish Family Experience
2200 S. Green Road, University Heights
216-591-9525 • jewishfamilyexperience.org
The Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland
University Heights
216-371-9937 • jewishsecularcommunity.org
JHUB
216-371-0446 • jhubcle.org
K’hal Yereim
1771 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights
216-321-1033 • khalyeriem.com
Knesseth Israel Temple
1670 Cleveland Road, Wooster
330-262-3516 • kitemple.org
Kol Halev, Cleveland's Reconstructionist Jewish Community
2245 Warrensville Center Road, Suite 215
University Heights
216-320-1498 • kolhalev.net
Lyndhurst Chabad Family Center
Lyndhurst
440-821-2080 • chabadfamilycenter.org
Menorah Park
Jennie and Jacob Sapirstein Synagogue
27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood
216-839-6628 • MenorahPark.org
Montefiore
Maltz Chapel
One David N. Myers Parkway
Beachwood
216-360-9080 • MenorahPark.org
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue
23749 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst
216-382-6566 • oz-cedarsinai.org
Park Synagogue
Main Campus
3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights
East Campus
27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike
216-371-2244, ext. 121
Semach Sedek
2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid
216-235-6498 • chabad.org
Shaaray Torah Synagogue
432 30th St. NW, Canton
330-492-0310 • shaaraytorahsynagogue.org
Solon Chabad
5570 Harper Road, Solon
440-498-9533 • solonchabad.com
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami
22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood
216-991-0700 • suburbantemple.org
Taylor Road Synagogue
1970 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights
216-321-4875 • oztrs.com
Temple Anshe Hesed
5401 Old Zuck Road, Erie, PA
814-454-2426 • anshehesederie.org
Temple B’nai Abraham
530 Gulf Road, Elyria
440-366-1171 • tbaelyria.org
Temple Beth Shalom
50 Division St., Hudson
330-656-1800 • tbshudson.org
Temple El Emeth Synagogue
3970 Logan Way, Youngstown
330-759-1429 • templeelemeth.org
Temple Emanu El
4545 Brainard Road, Orange
216-454-1300 • teecleve.org
Temple Israel
91 Springside Drive, Bath Township
330-665-2000 • templeisraelakron.org
Temple Israel
432 30th St. NW, Canton
330-455-5197 • templeisraelcanton.org
Temple Israel Ner Tamid
1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights
440-473-5120 • tintcleveland.org
The Shul
30799 Pinetree Road, No. 401, Pepper Pike
216-509-9969 • theshul.us
The Temple-Tifereth Israel
Jack and Lilyan Mandel Building
26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood
216-831-3233 • ttti.org
Twinsburg Chabad
9945 Vail Drive, No. 2, Twinsburg
440-465-2063 • twinsburgchabad.com
Young Israel of Greater Cleveland
2463 S. Green Road, Beachwood
216-382-5740 • yigc.org
Zemach Zedek
1922 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
216-321-5169 • zemachzedek.com
Zichron Chaim
2203 S. Green Road, University Heights
216-407-7398 • zichronchaim.net