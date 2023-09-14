During Rosh Hashanah, wine signifies celebration, community and sanctity.
Three Northeast Ohio stores provided options for kosher wines and spirits to pair with any High Holy Days dish.
Dovie Brown, store manager, and Shlomo Wrubel, mashgiach at The Grove Kosher Market in South Euclid; Sam Radford, wine consultant at Heinen’s in University Heights; and Justin Parker, store manager of Unger’s Kosher Market and Bakery in Cleveland Heights, discussed their top three wines to welcome in the year 5784 with the Cleveland Jewish News.
The Grove Kosher Market
Since July 2021, The Grove Kosher Market has offered a large selection of kosher wines, Brown said.
“We sell everything from Kedem to high-end drinking wines,” he said, with its priciest bottle at just over $500.
The Grove also carries a large selection of Israeli wines, Wrubel said.
“Israeli is really the bulk of the market,” he said. “It really in the past 15 to 20 years has blossomed, with wines coming out of every nook and cranny.”
Wrubel said wine should complement brisket and sweets that can be found on the dinner table at Rosh Hashanah.
“We want to sweeten the year, so you want something that complements the meat and sweet sauces,” Wrubel said, suggesting Isaac’s Ram Cabernet Sauvignon, which comes in three bottle sizes ranging from $22 to $164.
Judean Vineyards, Isaac’s Ram, Cabernet Sauvignon, Hevron Height Winery, Judean Mountains, 2018, $44.99 Yarden, Katzrin, Chardonnay, Golan Heights Winery, northern Israel, 2020, $41.99 Herzog, Lineage, Pinot Noir, California, 2020, $19.99
Heinen’s
At Heinen’s, Raford paired wines with every part of the evening.
“For appetizers and pretty much anything fried, sparkling wine goes excellently,” he said.
For heavier menu items, he suggested the Tishbi Estate 2020 Chardonnay.
“The Tishbi Chardonnay is a really, really, nice one, a little heavier and buttery, it goes with richer dishes very well,” Radford said. “I really like it with matzo ball soup.”
For brisket, Gilgal 2019 Syrah is a great example of what a Syrah can be at a decent price, he said.
“It’ll be a bit more medium bodied but have some more savory flavors and a lot of tannins to play off the brisket,” Radford said.
Lastly, for dessert he suggested the bourbon cream from Middle West Spirits, Kosher certified and exclusive to Ohio.
“It goes excellently with desserts because you want to pair sweet with sweet,” Radford said.
Tishbi Estate, Chardonnay, Israel, 2020, $24.99 Gilgal, Syrah, Golan Heights, Israel, 2019, $22.99 Vera Wang, Prosecco, Italy, $19.99 Bonus: Middle West Spirits, Bourbon Cream, Columbus, $19.99
Unger’s Kosher Market and Bakery
With a biweekly wine shipment of over 100 bottled and canned wines, there is much to choose from at Unger’s, Parker said.
“We sell a lot of wine by the case for the holidays,” Malka Rosenberg, store owner, said.
Bartenura, Moscato d’Asti, Piedmont, Italy, 2021, $16.99 Barkan Vineyards, classic Cabernet Sauvignon, Israel, 2021, $14.99 Jeunesse, Black Muscat, California, 2022, $13.99