Wines to whet your High Holy Days palate

Many Rosh Hashanah celebrations are made complete with wine offerings.
Three Northeast Ohio stores are providing kosher wines, beers and spirits to appeal to nearly any taste.
Greg Kuhn, owner of Chagrin Valley Beverage in Warrensville Heights, Malka Rosenberg, co-owner of Unger’s Kosher Market in Cleveland Heights, Justin Parker, an employee at Unger’s Kosher Market, and John Glover, wine specialist at Heinen’s in University Heights, discussed what kosher wines are available.
Chagrin Valley Beverage in Warrensville Heights
In its fourth year of operation, Chagrin Valley Beverage sells popular kosher wines, such as Dalton Canaan red, Barkan cabernet sauvignon, Barkan chardonnay and, the most popular, Bartenura moscato d’asti, Kuhn said, adding that he orders kosher wines in greater volume around the High Holy Days.
“I always carry the Manischewitz for the traditional old-timer that just likes the sweet and festive,” he said. “Historically, during the seder and so forth, that was what they had years ago.”
As time went on, kosher wines have advanced, he said.
“What people don’t understand is that the wine making procedure for kosher wines (is) exactly the same as any other in the world, in terms of fermentation (and) inoculation,” Kuhn explained. “The difference is the rabbinical oversight, the religious oversight, of the process.”
There is a myth that kosher wines are different, but they’re not. They’re made the same way as standard wines, so consumers should look for the same things, such as where they grew and what type of soil was used, he advised. If you find a producer – a winery, if you will – of kosher wine that you like, stick with it.”
What’s interesting about the kosher experience is that the consumption of red wine is much greater than white wine because, during the exodus, Jewish people drank red wine during the seder, Kuhn said.
“It’s really more of a traditional, high-spirit type of tradition, if you will, which is really great history,” he said. “So, that carries on during the seder with a glass of red wine and that’s the history. Do people drink the white? Absolutely. But, for the seder, it tends to be more of the red for that.”
Kosher wines are made everywhere, he said.
“What people have to understand is kosher wines are produced all over the world; Bordeaux, famous cabernet region; Spain, Spain is a gentile-origin country by history, yet you have the practice of kosher wine there.”
Only a fifth of wines that are sourced from Israel are kosher, Kuhn added.
“Out of Israel, only 20%, as of I think last year, only 20% are true, authentic, kosher-procedured wines,” he said. “Everybody thinks anything in Israel, or any Jewish state, is kosher. No, because they have to follow that rabbinical procedure.”
Unger’s Kosher Market in Cleveland Heights
Unger’s has been in business for over 40 years, serving generations of loyal customers for just as long, Parker said.
“We’re very busy by the bakery, also the wine as well,” Rosenberg said of business during the High Holy Days.
Parker said the Bartenura moscato d’asti is also Unger’s biggest-selling wine.
“We sell a lot of wine by cases, they get 10% off, and people buy even for synagogues – three, four cases – whatever they need,” Rosenberg said.
Heinen’s in University Heights
Glover said the top-selling kosher wine at Heinen’s is Bartenura. In addition, Recanati cabernet merlot and chardonnay sauvignon are popular.
“I want to say we kind of built the brand of Recanati,” he said. “The price point is moderately priced and the quality of the wines, they’re now pretty big movers. So, around the holidays and in between, I always try to keep them on display.”
Barkan is another top seller, he said, noting that the price and quality are what appeal to customers.
“It seems like the sweeter wines are starting to slow down a little bit as years go on,” Glover expalained, adding that this has led to an increase in popularity of the Jeunesse cabernet, which is a semi-sweet wine.
Some of the higher-end, more boutique style wines are trending as well, such as Goose Bay sauvignon blanc, he pointed out.
“We’ve had a lot of success with that one, that’s from New Zealand,” he said.
The Mt. Tabor wines, which are based out of Israel, have also become high in demand, he said.
“They’re just really good wines,” Glover stated.