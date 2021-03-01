Purim is a celebration where Jews are supposed to rejoice, but in a year plagued by COVID-19, feelings of jubilation can be difficult to come by.
To ward off pandemic exhaustion, the Solon Chabad in Solon hosted an outdoor “Purim DJ Dance Party,” where 52 cars full of families commemorated the holiday safely with music, dancing, games, sweets and noisemakers Feb. 25.
Attendees parked their vehicles in the center’s parking lot and received a packaged goodie bag stuffed with a scavenger hunt list, bingo cards, candy and additional trinkets. About 105 party bags were passed out to children, said Miriam Goldberg, Solon Chabad’s co-founder and program director.
In the center of the expansive parking lot was a stage where a Cleveland-based Burning River Entertainment Group entertainer and disc jockey blared festive music and hyped up the crowd of costume clad children.
Masked children of all ages break danced and cartwheeled on the asphalt, while some perched in the backs of their cars tooting whistles and spinning groggers. After a dance party and scavenger hunt, entertainer Ernie Scales led the young party goers in a colorful conga line snaking the parking lot’s perimeter. Attendees in costume were given flashing glow sticks, with which some used to sword fight their friends while others waved them in the air in time with the music.
Ending the lively evening was a “preview” of the megillah as Rabbi Zushe Greenberg, co-founder and spiritual leader of Solon Chabad, read a brief snippet that he would continue later during his megillah reading services.
Miriam Greenberg paced the parking lot with microphone in hand and led a game of megillah-themed bingo as day light faded.
From dinosaurs to tooth fairies to mermaids to Darth Vaders, COVID-19 couldn’t prevent even the youngest participants – and adults, too – from getting into the party mood.