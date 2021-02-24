Dogs were welcome guests at the Purim “Car”nival/Drive-Through Celebration at Temple Emanu El in Orange Feb. 21.
School teachers and staff welcomed children, parents and their families at the event, which was modeled after an indoor carnival in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody is so far apart now,” said Pam Richards, vice president of education at the temple. “We’re not able to see people in person yet and so we wanted to bring the holiday of course to our families and the families to each other.”
Eileen Sadowsky, the temple’s education director, said one child leaned out the window to call to another, and said, “This was the first time we saw the kids in person.”
She said more than two-thirds of the students in the religious school in grades kindergarten through sixth grade came to the event. More than 60 people attended and seven people staffed the event.
Children got green tickets, lollipops, spun wheels, tried to hit Haman, answered trivia questions and identified liturgical tunes and won prizes in the drive-through event. Families also took home hamantaschen dough and filling ahead of a virtual hamantaschen baking session that afternoon.
Matthew Hirsch, 8, of Orange, told the Cleveland Jewish News what he considers to be the message of Purim.
“I think the most important part is being with your family and dressing up and playing games and going to different places,” Hirsch said. “My favorite part about Purim is the prizes at the end of the games.”
His sister, Shaina Hirsch, 5, talked about a distinctively Purim tradition.
“What I like about Purim is making the hamantaschen and telling the story about Purim,” she said.
Their mother, Michelle Hirsch, was appreciative of the event.
“It’s very well done,” Michelle Hirsch said. “Very COVID safe, thoughtful, quick and easy but still gets the Purim spirit in a time when we need a little fun.”