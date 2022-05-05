Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8, and if you forgot or procrastinated, fear not. You still have time. Last-minute shopping for mom doesn’t have to be stressful. From pampering to commemorating, three local businesses offer gifts and services that the mom in your life is sure to love.
Bruce Botnick, owner of Robert & Gabriel Jewelers in Lyndhurst, Leslie Kammer, general manager of Wood Trader Framing in Cleveland Heights, and Maddie Mulroy, manager at Mentor Salt Cave in Mentor, gave a few suggestions to let mom know how much you appreciate her.
“The No. 1 seller, normally, are diamond hearts or heart jewelry,” Botnick pointed out. “Most women, we’ve found, almost regardless of age, love heart jewelry. That’s the easy home run, I think.”
He explained that Robert & Gabriel Jewelers has recently been selling many earrings and occasionally watches.
“Somebody may say, ‘You know what? Mom has been wearing the same watch for 20 years,’” Botnick said. “So the kids will get together and they’ll buy a nice watch.”
Botnick said paperclip necklaces are very in style right now.
“They’re elongated, linked pieces that are easy to wear (with) a sweater or a dress (or) long, short, by themselves or with (a) pendant on them,” he explained. “We have done a lot of that type of a style and, if it’s done in sterling, they’re not very expensive. So, you can easily get a really nice silver necklace and spend 60 bucks.”
Botnick noted that other popular items are picture frames, which moms love to display on tables, shelves and counters, he added.
“The recipient loves getting frames,” Botnick said. “They love seeing family.”
Wood Trader specializes in picture frames, Kammer said.
“You can easily go the gift certificate route,” Kammer suggested. “We just love when people bring in some family photos or vacation memorabilia or something that means something to mom.”
Mentor Salt Cave also offers gift certificates, Mulroy advised.
“I like to call this place a health spa, a wellness center,” she stated. “We have two services where you can come in for our 45-minute cave session or a 30-minute foot bath.”
Mulroy described the cave as a relaxation session.
“People go in there to mainly sleep, meditate, just relax for 45 minutes,” Mulroy explained. “There’s a lot of benefits of being in the room. You’re surrounded by Himalayan salt, which is like spending two to three days at the beach.”
Mulroy pointed out that additional salt is pushed in the air by a halo generator. She said that breathing in salt opens up the lungs and is great for the respiratory system, sinus issues, allergies, asthma and other respiratory issues.
“It is just very relaxing so it’s going to ease any stress, anxiety, anything like that while you’re in there,” Mulroy noted.
She described the foot bath as a “full body detox” that starts through the pores of the feet. She said different colors in the bath water signify where the toxins are being pulled from and that clients are provided with a color chart so they can follow along with the process.
“You’ll really feel the detox the next two days after,” Mulroy noted. “I would say that (the) 30-minute service we do is just the start of it.”