Filling the former Jekyll’s space in Chagrin Falls, 17 River Grille opened Aug. 19 at 17 River St.
Jekyll’s closed March 14.
Created by Rick Doody of NCR Ventures and partners Joseph Saccone and Richard Hauck of Hyde Park Restaurant Group, the space is similar to the Cedar Creek Grille style, with a classic American grill menu.
Some of the offerings include sushi, cast iron chicken meat balls, grilled artichokes, various fish and chops offerings, pan roasted chicken, pork chop milanese, lemon Parmesan chicken, steak, grilled vegetable platters, and sandwiches and salads like burrata, heart of palm, salon salad, Thai steak noodle salad, a beef burger and a veggie burger. There is also a full cocktail, draft beer, bottled beer and wine menu.
The restaurant will be dinner-only for the first few weeks of operations, adding brunch and lunch later. Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m., and reservations can be made at 17rivergrille.com.
Hyde Park Restaurant Group owns and manages 13 Hyde Park Prime Steakhouses in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Florida, as well as Bull & Bird Steakhouse in Chagrin Falls and ML Tavern in Moreland Hills. NCR Ventures owns and operates Lindey’s Lakehouse in Beachwood, Cleveland and Lakewood, and Cedar Creek Grille in Beachwood.