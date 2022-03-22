3 Palms Pizzeria’s Pinecrest location will not reopen its location at 200 Park Ave. in Orange.
According a Feb. 17 post on the location’s Facebook page, the location temporarily closed due to “unfortunate mechanical issues.” The closure was confirmed by email on March 11 by Pinecrest’s director of marketing Jessi Fausett.
The eatery was created by chef Shawn Monday in Hudson, and added locations at Crocker Park in Westlake in 2017. The Orange location opened in 2018. The Westlake and Hudson locations remain open and are listed on the company’s website, 3palmspizzeria.com.