Chef Ruth Levine of Bistro 185 is collaborating with 56 Kitchen to hold a special dining experience Feb. 14.
Each restaurant will have its customer favorite dishes on the menu, along with 56 Kitchen’s salads, pizza and dessert.
The special menu experience will be available for both dine-in and take-out, but reservations are required for both.
Orders will be made through 56 Kitchen’s Mayfield Heights location, at 1433 SOM Center Road, which is also the only location for pickup.
For reservations and more information, call 440-684-5600.