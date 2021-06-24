56 Kitchen at 33587 Aurora Road in Solon will be closed from June 27 through July 5. The store will reopen at 4 p.m. July 6.
According to a June 23 news release, the closure will include paid time off for all staff as a “thank you for their hard work and dedication over the last year and a half.”
““We could not have made it through the last year without the help and support of our staff,” said co-owner Izzy Schachner in the release. “Jay (Leitson) and I are so grateful and want to show our employees how much they are valued by us. We want to allow time for our staff to spend quality time with their families and relax. We hope when we re-open on the 6th, we are all re-energized for a bright future together.”
During the temporary closure of 56 Kitchen Solon, the Mayfield Heights location at 1433 SOM Center Road in the Eastgate Shopping Center will remain open.
Leitson and Schachner also plan to focus on preparing Birdigo, their chicken and custard concept, for its mid-July opening. Birdigo at 32975 Aurora Road is a joint venture along with Michael Dubois and Adam Kemelhar of Imperial Wok. The restaurant will feature chicken sandwiches, tenders, cauliflower bites, tater tots and custard.