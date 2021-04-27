Jay Leitson and Izzy Schachner, co-owners of 56 Kitchen, continue to be busy bolstering the Solon community’s dining options.
As the Birdigo crew continues to work on the chicken and custard concept, which is still under construction and slated for a June opening, Leitson and Schachner are also planning to debut another restaurant in Solon – Elle. The upscale French and Italian eatery will be at 33730 Bainbridge Road in the former Harvest Kitchen space, which closed in July 2019.
Named after the French word for “woman,” Leitson said the reasoning behind the name was to pay tribute to all of the strong women that have been instrumental in his and Schachner’s lives, as well as women leaders worldwide.
“We thought very long and hard about the name and concept, and decided that this will be a tribute to all of those important women, to pay homage,” he said, specifically crediting his mother and Schachner’s grandmother for their impact in their lives.
Aiming for a summer opening, Leitson said the upscale dining experience will feature bohemian touches with crush velvet drapes, orange booths and walls in soft, but striking colors. The bar will be made of onyx, surrounded by “warm, different and inviting colors.”
“It’ll be a relaxing dining experience with great food and great staff,” he said.
Speaking of the food and staff, Leitson said he is eager to present the menu, which features craft cocktails and French-Italian food, with chef Patrick Capuozzo heading the kitchen. Capuozzo has experience in the kitchens of Parallax, Nora and the Flying Fig, all in Cleveland.
“He was also our chef (at 56 Kitchen) for a little bit and he’s phenomenal,” Leitson said. “That is how I learned of and saw his talents firsthand. But, he is small but mighty – he’s not one to tout and promote himself so much. I’ve eaten at a lot of places and worked with a lot of chefs, and we’re just very excited to have him. He’s very talented.”
As to why they continue to keep their restaurant concepts in Solon, Leitson said it made sense in connection to their history in the community.
“We felt there was a need and market in Solon for this type of restaurant, a little higher-end experience that is not stuffy or overpriced by any means,” he said. “When we saw the place, we knew it would do well in Solon. All of the concepts are close – 56 Kitchen, Birdigo and Elle – a stone’s throw away to oversee it all. Solon has been great to us, and that’s why we decided to make it our home.”
Birdigo, created with the help of Michael DuBois and Adam Kemelhar of Imperial Wok, and Marc’s owner Marc Glassman, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Fratello and former Joshen Paper president and co-founder Bob Reiner, will be at 32875 Aurora Road. 56 Kitchen has locations in Solon and Mayfield Heights.