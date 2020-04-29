In an effort to support the community and bring a little fun during the COVID-19 pandemic, 56 Kitchen is holding a charity curbside concert “Concert in the Park(ing Lot)” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 3 in the parking lot of the Solon restaurant.
At the restaurant, co-owned by Jay Leitson and Izzy Schachner, customers can pull up into pre-marked parking spots that encourage social distancing. Car-hop servers will take orders from a simplified food and drink menu. Customers are also encouraged to bring fold-up chairs, or to sit in their car. Slap Happy, a band comprised of Solon High School graduates, will also perform during dinner service.
“It’ll be a simple menu to keep the whole day simplified,” Schachner said. “It’s more about having fun and hearing music and just getting out of the house.”
Schachner said the idea came from watching what 56 Kitchen’s customers were already doing.
“We already do curbside pick-up and one night we were taking food out to cars and we saw a few people sitting in the parking lot eating picnic style in the back of a truck,” he said. “They were socializing with another car that was doing the same. We then thought, well, there is something more we could do here other than curbside pick-up.”
With a $10 donation, each car can also provide food for front-line workers, which will provide about two meals. Each donation also comes with a $10 gift card to use at 56 Kitchen after the pandemic.
“It’s all about helping feed those first responders, which we’ve already been doing, but this will help us even more,” Schachner said.
Space is limited, he said, encouraging interested customers to reserve their parking spot ahead by calling 440-349-0056. Parking will start at 4:30, with the band playing at 5:30.
56 Kitchen is at 33587 Aurora Road.