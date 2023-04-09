56 Kitchen in Solon is now open on Mondays.
Co-owner Jay Leitson told the Cleveland Jewish News the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, in addition to its other hours throughout the week. It is still closed on Sundays, but Leitson said that could also change soon. Its Mayfield Heights location is already open seven days a week.
“It’s a permanent change,” he said. “We’re eventually trying to also be open on Sundays. Because of where we are in the (COVID-19) pandemic, people are starting to get back to normal and we finally have enough staff to be open on Mondays and to explore Sunday hours.”
The Solon location is at 33587 Aurora Road and the Mayfield Heights location is at 1433 SOM Center Road.
Hours for the Solon restaurant are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Hours at the Mayfield Heights restaurant are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
56 Kitchen is co-owned Izzy Schachner and Leitson, who also co-own and operate Elle Restaurant & Lounge and Birdigo, both in Solon.