56 Kitchen is temporarily closing its Solon location at 33587 Aurora Road after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Co-owner Jay Leitson told the Cleveland Jewish News March 31 the closure allows for all employees to be tested and have time to get the results. The closure could last through next week, depending on how soon employees can get a test, the type of tests and how much time they have to wait to get a result, he said.
“We won’t reopen until everyone has come back negative, and we’re just waiting for them all to come back,” he said. “We don’t want to take any chances, so we decided to close it all down for the time being.”
Leitson, who co-owns 56 Kitchen with Izzy Schachner, said the employee reported March 30 they “weren’t feeling well,” so ownership instructed the person to get tested. The restaurant is not open on Sundays and Mondays, but extended the closure “out of caution and to be a responsible member of the community,” Leitson said. He added both he and Schachner have tested negative in rapid tests.
“We closed today (March 31) at lunch just to make sure what was happening, and (that employee’s) test came back positive,” he said. “It’s hard to swallow because it is just one employee, but we don’t want to take any chances. We’re asking everyone to get tested. It’s a tough thing, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
While staff waits for tests and results, Leitson said there will be thorough deep cleaning and disinfecting of all staff and customer spaces to ensure for a clean and safe reopening.
56 Kitchen’s Eastgate location at 1433 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights remains open for regular hours as the staff of both locations remain separate.